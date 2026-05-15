Dallas Cowboys Given Scheduling Advantage Only 3 Other NFL Teams Have

A ton of attention has been paid to how tough the Dallas Cowboys' schedule will be this coming season, but that doesn't mean there isn't a single positive with it.

The Cowboys own the fourth-toughest slate in the NFL this season if you take into account the 2026 opponent win totals forecasted by Vegas oddsmakers. We also know the Cowboys have seven playoff teams on their 17-game slate, and only three teams in the league will travel more miles than Dallas will (27,980).

However, the Cowboys are going to be more well-rested than most of their opponents because Dallas' schedule for this coming year sports a net rest differential of +11, ESPN's Brian Burke noted.

Only two teams in the entire NFL have +11 or better. That list is made up of the Chicago Bears (+15), Buffalo Bills (+14), and Washington Commanders (+11). Dallas' +11 net rest differential is also tied for the 21st-highest one in the league dating back to 2002. The 2024 Baltimore Ravens own the highest for a season in that span at +16.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This is quite a surprising number, given all the primetime games the Cowboys have that will have them playing on short rest. Dallas has a total of six primetime games in 2026, and half of those will see the Cowboys playing on six or fewer days of rest from their previous contest.

The Cowboys managed to come away with such a high differential despite that as a result of a few reasons. The biggest one being Dallas doesn't face a single opponent off a bye.

Then, you have instances like the Week 12 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles being on a Thursday and then Dallas having a week and a half off before their Monda nighty showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.

Then, the following week, the Cowboys are on a bye in Week 14, so they avoid another short-rest game there.

Glass half full

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Despite a tough slate that includes seven 2025 playoff teams, the Cowboys are in better shape to handle such a difficult schedule than they were last season, at least on paper.

A defensive overhaul gives hope that the Cowboys won't be totally inept on that side of the ball in 2026. In fact, we believe if Dallas is just average on defense and the offense remains elite, the Cowboys can make their way to the postseason.

Whether that comes through winning the division or a wild-card spot remains to be seen, but Cowboys fans will take a postseason berth any way they can get it after two years without playoff football.

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