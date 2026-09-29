Dallas Cowboys Host Juanyeh Thomas, 4 Free Agents For Workout Amid Injury Concerns

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries to defensive starters following Week 3's crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

As a result, the expectation once the team made it back to the states was that some new additions could be joining the Cowboys roster.

Nothing is official yet, but it's clear Dallas is trending toward bringing in some players -- and potentially one familiar name -- before visiting the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Cowboys Host Multiple Players for Workout

Bengals Germaine Pratt (57) takes the ball down the field after an interception during their game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday October 13, 2024. Bengals lead the game 7-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With injuries at linebacker and in the secondary, multiple NFL free agents were in Frisco for a workout with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Most notable among them was former Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas.

Here is the full list of names, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer:

- Juanyeh Thomas, S



- Germaine Pratt, LB



- Tyrek Funderburk, DB



- Shemar Bartholomew, DB



- Alex Austin, CB

Along with Thomas, Pratt might be the most recognizable name among the bunch. A former third-round pick, he played six years with the Cincinnati Bengals and has appeared in 112 games (104 starts) during his NFL career.

Pratt has also started all seven playoff games he's played in, which includes Super Bowl LVI when the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Austin, he was originally a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft before spending time with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He played in 12 games (two starts) for New England last season and logged 16 snaps on special teams in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Juanyeh Thomas Could Get His Wish

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the Cowboys' matchup with Baltimore, Thomas hopped on X to share a not-so-cryptic message about his desire to return to Dallas with a GIF saying "I'll be home soon."

Thomas signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason but didn't make the 53-man roster,

Thomas dealt with chronic migraine issues last season in Dallas that forced him to miss multiple games.

But given his recent workout with the team, it appears he's moved past that ailment and is ready to return to the field. Whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere remains to be seen.

The Cowboys and Texans will kickoff from NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

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