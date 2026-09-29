Dallas Cowboys Host Juanyeh Thomas, 4 Free Agents For Workout Amid Injury Concerns
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The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries to defensive starters following Week 3's crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.
As a result, the expectation once the team made it back to the states was that some new additions could be joining the Cowboys roster.
Nothing is official yet, but it's clear Dallas is trending toward bringing in some players -- and potentially one familiar name -- before visiting the Houston Texans in Week 4.
Cowboys Host Multiple Players for Workout
With injuries at linebacker and in the secondary, multiple NFL free agents were in Frisco for a workout with the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Most notable among them was former Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas.
Here is the full list of names, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer:
- Juanyeh Thomas, S
- Germaine Pratt, LB
- Tyrek Funderburk, DB
- Shemar Bartholomew, DB
- Alex Austin, CB
Along with Thomas, Pratt might be the most recognizable name among the bunch. A former third-round pick, he played six years with the Cincinnati Bengals and has appeared in 112 games (104 starts) during his NFL career.
Pratt has also started all seven playoff games he's played in, which includes Super Bowl LVI when the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
As for Austin, he was originally a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft before spending time with the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He played in 12 games (two starts) for New England last season and logged 16 snaps on special teams in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.
Juanyeh Thomas Could Get His Wish
During the Cowboys' matchup with Baltimore, Thomas hopped on X to share a not-so-cryptic message about his desire to return to Dallas with a GIF saying "I'll be home soon."
Thomas signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason but didn't make the 53-man roster,
Thomas dealt with chronic migraine issues last season in Dallas that forced him to miss multiple games.
But given his recent workout with the team, it appears he's moved past that ailment and is ready to return to the field. Whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere remains to be seen.
The Cowboys and Texans will kickoff from NRG Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7