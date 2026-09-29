The NFC East produced some surprising results and thrilling finishes in Week 3 of the NFL season, as the division combined to go 2-2.

Per usual, all four teams in the division made notable headlines in Week 3. The Dallas Cowboys were on the wrong side of an epic ending in Brazil while the New York Giants won in the finals seconds over the Tennessee Titans after losing Jaxson Dart for the season in Week 2.

Here are the most notable winners and some obvious losers from the NFC East during the Week 3 slate:

Winner: Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good for Marcus Mariota and the Commanders.

After losing Jayden Daniels to an elbow injury in last week's loss to the Cowboys, Mariota was forced to step in as a starter for Washington in Week 3 against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Starting at a potential 0-3 hole, Mariota helped lead Washington to a wire-to-wire 33-31 win, which snapped Seattle's 12-game winning streak that dated back to last season. It was a blast from the past for the 32-year-old Mariota, who finished 19 of 31 passing for 183 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Commanders came away with one of the more impressive wins early this NFL season considering the circumstances of losing their starting quarterback before hosting the defending champs.

Loser: Almost Everyone on the Cowboys, Especially Brian Schottenheimer

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts REUTERS/Brian Snyder | REUTERS

With multiple impressive short-yardage stops, the Cowboys defense was the reason Dallas was in the game at the end, as strange as it is to say.

Until the second-to-last play.

The Dallas offense and head coach Brian Schottenheimer deserve every bit of blame as well, but the awfully-managed closing sequence at the goal line could have been forgiven had the Cowboys secondary been able to cover correctly for one final play in order to send the game to overtime.

Still, Schottenheimer's miscues cost Dallas the entire game. Whether it was going away from Javonte Williams on the first drive or failing to tell Brandon Aubrey to force Baltimore to return the last-season kickoff, the Cowboys fell victim to some awful coaching decisions. But most notable of them all was inexplicably "coaching" Dak Prescott to throw the ball away at the goal in the closing seconds instead of throwing it to George Pickens at the front pylon.

Dallas had its share of shortcomings last season. This one felt different, and Schottenheimer should be feeling his seat get much hotter as a result.

Winner: The New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things weren't pretty for the Giants in Week 2's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After losing Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury, veteran Jameis Winston stepped and didn't do well on Monday Night Football.

Less than a week later, Winston got the stat against the Tennessee Titans at home. He led four field goal drives before the Giants defense came up with an interception in the end zone on the final possession to secure a less-than-spectacular 12-7 win.

Winston could potentially add another "win" after a successful Week 3 if Giants head coach John Harbaugh officially names him the starter despite the team acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

New York's outlook remains uncertain moving forward but there's no denying it was a Week 3 win that the team needed given the circumstances.

Loser: Eagles Getting Blown Out by 38-Year-Old QB

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing the Chicago Bears Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, the Eagles got a buzzer-beating touchdown on a tush-push from Jalen Hurts to end the first half.

After that, the Bears and 38-year-old quarterback Case Keenum absolutely toyed with Philadelphia en route to a convincing 27-7 win.

The Eagles defense got carved up all night by Keenum, who stepped in as the third-string quarterback during the week after Chicago lost Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent to injuries. He finished 24 of 34 passing for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with a rushing score. As good as the stats were, Keenum looked even better, making tough throw after tough throw.

Keenum deserves a ton of credit for how well he played, but Eagles fans should feel equally embarrassed that they weren't able to even be competitive in a game against an aging quarterback that had a week to prepare for his unexpected starting role.

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