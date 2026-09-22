3 Safeties Dallas Cowboys Should Target To Fix Injury-Plagued Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries on defense headed into Week 3's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil but it's the secondary that's been hit particularly hard.

For a defense that's already had some notable struggles through the first two weeks under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys simply can't afford any more injuries and will need to add some depth with both P.J Locke (foot) and Malik Hooker (forearm) set to miss extended time.

If the Cowboys get hit with another injury at safety, they need to have another experiened body on the roster to step in if necessary.

Here are three free agent safeties the Cowboys should consider adding in the near future:

Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) smiles after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomas has been a consistent presence in the secondary for multiple teams since arriving to the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from the Division II level.

He's spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings last season. During that span, he's played in 115 regular season games (22 starts) while posting 262 total tackles (163 solo), one sack, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, six pass breakups, two interceptions and one pick-six.

After just one year with the team, the Vikings re-signed Thomas this past offseason but he didn't make the 53-man roster.

Thomas is currently on the Vikings practice squad.

Nearly all of Thomas' playing time last season with Minnesota came on special teams, as he played just 18 defensive snaps compared to 371 on special teams.

However, this signing would be about addressing depth. Thomas has over 100 games of regular-season experience that could help Dallas' safety room stay afloat until both Locke and Hooker return from injury.

Juanyeh Thomas

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan Wilson is another former Cowboys safety on the free agent market, but bringing back Juanyeh Thomas would make more sense if Dallas decides that's a route it wants to go.

Of course, Thomas will have to check the boxes from a health perspective in order to make a reunion realistic for the Cowboys.

Last year in Dallas, Thomas dealt with chronic migraines due to a nerve issue that ended his season after appearing in seven games (three starts). Despite this, the Indianapolis Colts signed him to a deal in free agency this past spring but didn't make the 53-man roster.

Thomas recently worked out with the Green Bay Packers.

Across his three seasons with the Cowboys, Thomas appeared in 36 games (four starts) while posting 62 total tackles (38 solo), one forced fumble and five pass breakups along with seven kickoff returns for 187 yards and one touchdown.

If health isn't an issue, Thomas would be able to return seamlessly to a Cowboys defense that featured him heavily last season. He played 373 total snaps combined on defense and special teams.

Mike Edwards

Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. s | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Edwards, 30, recently had a workout with the Detroit Lions, who have had their own issues on defense to begin this season.

It's clear other NFL teams are interested in bringing him aboard, and the Cowboys should join the club. One workout wouldn't hurt to see if Edwards is an option to address depth in the backend of the Dallas defense.

After all, Edwards has postseason experience unmatched by any other available free agent. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he won one title apiece with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. In Edwards' career, he's appeared in 12 playoff games (seven starts).

He played in six games with the Chiefs last season.

Since arriving to the league as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Edwards has appeared in 89 regular season games (30 starts) while tallying 261 total tackles (173 solo), three sacks, five fumble recoveries, 28 pass breakups, eight interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

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