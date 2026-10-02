Cowboys vs. Texans Predictions: Majority of NFL Expert Picks Don't Believe in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans enter their Week 4 game in a must-win situation after their combined 1-5 start to the 2026 season. Dallas is 1-2, while Houston is 0-3.

If there is any team that knows how to climb out of an 0-3 hole, it's the Texans, who did so in 2025. Nevertheless, if Houston falls to 0-4, they can pretty much kiss their season goodbye, as just a single team has made the playoffs after such a start since 1990. That team is the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

As for the Cowboys, a 1-3 start isn't necessarily a death sentence, as 37 teams have made the playoffs after a 1-3 start since 1990. Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, seven teams overcame a 1-3 start, including last year's Texans and Carolina Panthers.

This will be the eighth matchup between these two franchises, with the Cowboys winning four of them. However, the Texans got the better of Dallas last time they met in 2024.

So, do the vast majority of experts think the Texans are headed for a fourth loss? Or do they think Dallas will have a 1-3 hole to climb out of following Week 4? Let's find out.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts to sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) (not pictured) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes from his own end zone during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Texans

Dan Graziano: Texans

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Texans

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Texans

Jared Dubin: Texans

Ryan Wilson: Texans

John Breech: Texans

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Texans

Jamey Eisenberg: Texans

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Texans

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Texans

Final expert tally

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans: 18

Cowboys: 13

This is a troubling matchup for the Cowboys for multiple reasons.

For starters, the Texans have a good enough secondary to force Dak Prescott to hold on to the ball for at least a bit longer than he normally would, which gives an elite Texans pass-rush more time to get home. We're not sure Dallas' offensive line can hold up against that group to begin with, let alone for extra time.

That's going to make things difficult on Prescott and Co, and there may not be any relief from the rushing attack, as Houston sports the fifth-best run defense in the NFL, also.

The Texans have actually been better on offense than they have been on defense, and especially in the passing attack, which is terrible news for Dallas' injury-plagued secondary that was struggling even before all of the injuries.

Dallas' pass defense isn't even the worst thing about its defense, as the Cowboys sport one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, which could allow a struggling Texans ground game to flourish.

I'm just not sure Dallas has what it takes to slow down Houston's offense, and the Texans' defense, which is far better than what it has put on paper this season, has the ability to limit what the Cowboys can do offensively.

Ultimately, a desperate Texans team holds serve at home and puts the Cowboys in a precarious spot with a 1-3 record going into Week 5.

Final score: Texans 27, Cowboys 21