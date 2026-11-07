Cowboys Place First-Round Rookie On IR, Activate Marist Liufau

The Dallas Cowboys made a couple of roster moves on Saturday as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. One of those included sending first-round outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence to injured reserve.

Lawrence, who was selected 23rd overall out of UCF, suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' frustrating loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. By being placed on the IR, he will miss at least four games, meaning the earliest he can return will be after Thanksgiving. Through eight games, Lawrence has 13 tackles and one sack, but had been showing steady progress since earning a starting spot.

Taking his spot on the roster will be Marist Liufau, who was activated from the IR. Liufau was injured in the preseason finale, fracturing his forearm against the New Orleans Saints. Liufau had his 21-day practice window opened a couple of weeks ago, but apparently has made enough progress for the Cowboys to move him to the active roster.

Marist Liufau set for new role

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liufau was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2024 and recorded 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three pass breakups during his first two seasons. This year, he was moved to outside linebacker, where defensive coordinator Christian Parker believes he can provide a spark in the pass-rushing department due to his speed, burst, and aggressive playstyle.

The question is whether he would be active on game days. The Cowboys have been giving more snaps to James Houston in recent weeks, with Houston recording his first sack of the season against the Cardinals.

Dallas also has Von Miller working in a rotation behind Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku, who should be back in the starting lineup now that Lawrence is out.

Lawrence isn't the only Cowboys rookie dealing with an injury

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence isn't the only Dallas rookie who suffered an injury in Week 8. Fellow first-round pick Caleb Downs had to leave the game with concussion symptoms, which put his status for Week 9 in doubt.

Thankfully, Downs cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play. That should lead to some excitement as he will be lined up opposite his brother, Josh Downs, who plays wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas also elevated wide receiver Jordan Hudson and tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad for this weekend's game. Mitchell was elevated last week as well, and recorded a touchdown when recovering a fumble by Javonte Williams in the end zone.

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