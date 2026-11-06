George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Questionable For Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in what appears to be a must-win game for the team after their recent struggles.

Dallas has lost three of its last four games, and with the NFL trade deadline just a few days away, the Cowboys may need a win in order to salvage their season. With a win, the Cowboys could still make a move by Tuesday evening, while a loss could force the team to pack things up and give up on the latest failed campaign.

At that point, there could be a fire sale for the Cowboys or a complete dismantling of the coaching staff. Unfortunately for those whose jobs could be on the line, the Cowboys could be shorthanded when they take the field on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas dropped its final practice report of the week, with two players officially ruled out and seven players listed as questionable for the Week 9 showdown.

Dallas Cowboys' Final Week 9 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game against the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round pick Malachi Lawrence (ankle) and All-Pro kick returner KaVontae Turpin (ribs) have officially been ruled out after failing to suit up for practice this week.

Among the seven players listed as questionable are star wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), starting linebacker Demarvion Overshown (hamstring/back), tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle), and tight end Luke Schoonmaker (groin).

There is some good news for the Cowboys, however, with starting defensive backs Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke officially clearing concussion protocol.

Cowboys DB Caleb Downs and S P.J. Locke have no game status designation and are set to play Sunday vs. the Colts



WR George Pickens (hamstring) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) are among seven Cowboys who are questionable.



Full injury report: pic.twitter.com/ryJPWD2v65 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 6, 2026

We will have to see whether there is any further improvement for the other players on the injury report ahead of Sunday afternoon's kickoff, but time is running out for them to suit up.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Colts is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with a broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Drew Brees, and sideline reporter Kristina Pink.

Cowboys vs Colts, Week 9 TV & Viewing Info

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -278, Colts +255

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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