Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Following First Week of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys have now completed their first week of OTAs, and the week was capped off with the team's first open practice, which took place on Thursday.

With beat reporters in attendance, we got plenty of good nuggets on how the practice went, where certain players were deployed and who exactly is dealing with injury.

In case you missed any of it, you can get a full rundown by checking out our biggest takeaways from the practice.

Included in those takeaways was a look at which players are not taking part in full as they work their way back from injuries.

The injury news is positive overall because the list of players who were with the rehab group is short. However, there was a surprise in that group that is certainly worth mentioning in our round-up of injury updates from the team's first week of OTAs.

Jalen Thompson

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, Thompson was the only injury surprise from Thursday.

The veteran safety did not take part in practice and was instead doing rehab work on the side with trainer Britt Brown.

Because the Cowboys don't have to provide injury updates at this stage of the offseason, Thompson's injury isn't known. However, it's at least a good sign he was outside during the session.

With Thompson on the shelf, Malik Hooker and PJ Locke got the first-team reps at safety. Caleb Downs worked exclusively in the slot.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku had offseason hip surgery, so it's no surprise he was also working with the rehab group at OTAs. He did, however, do drill work during the session.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he does not expect the second-year edge rusher to do much during OTAs, so don't expect anything to change next week.

The good news is, Schotty noted that Ezeiruaku is slated to be ready for the start of training camp.

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Like Ezeiruaku and Thompson, Bland was with the rehab group at the open session and is not slated to do much during OTAs, Schottenheimer said.

But, as is the case with Ezeiruaku, Dallas anticipates Bland, who is coming back from foot surgery, being a full go for training camp.

After a few lackluster seasons in a row that have been plagued by injury, Bland is facing a crucial season for his career in 2026.