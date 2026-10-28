Dallas Cowboys Insider Believes 'All-In' Jerry Jones Will Make NFL Trade Deadline Deal

We are less than two weeks away from the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and one of the teams that everyone will have an eye on is the Dallas Cowboys. Anytime Jerry Jones is involved, you know that something unpredictable can happen, and that could once again be the case despite a slow start to the year.

Dallas snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night by running through the wounded Philadelphia Eagles in primetime, and now has an opportunity to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season when they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium.

If the team can get a small winning streak rolling, the urgency for Jones to swing a deal before the deadline will continue to increase, and that's exactly what Cowboys insider Jane Slater of the NFL Network believes will be the case.

Slater stopped by the Not So Fast podcast with Paul Pabst and Andrew Perloff to share her thoughts on how the deadline could play out for Dallas, and a trade certainly seems to be in the cards.

Cowboys Insider Expects Team To Take Swing At Deadline

“I think he’s all in.” - @SlaterNFL thinks Jerry Jones will make a move before the trade deadline. Possibly pass-rush. pic.twitter.com/L9WdQQdJod — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 27, 2026

"Yes, I think they will. And I think that's because here's the one thing I'll say about Jerry. You know, for the last couple of years, we said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting the same results. Well, this offseason, Jerry was very active, going out and getting you players," Slater said. "Went out, got you the George Pickens.He got you Quinnen Williams. He got you Jalen Thompson. He traded away guys that, at the time, they didn't think fit the scheme, like Osa Odighizuwa.

"I mean, I never thought I'd see Jerry bring in a young first-time [defensive coordinator] into Dallas. And then we're hearing him talk about bringing Troy Aikman in at some point, which I'm like, pigs are flying around here in Dallas. Right. If you guys know the lore between those two. Yeah. And so I think he just, at 84 years old, I think he truly is all in. And I think he still sees disparity despite the two-game lead by the Giants. And I think he thinks that if he can just get that pass rush going, they had two sacks last night. You know, it's like he had the interception from DeMarvion Overshown. The wheels are turning for Jerry. And I think it will be impossible for him not to make a move."

Pass rush remains one of the biggest weaknesses for the Cowboys despite some improvement this weekend, but there is no denying a star player on the edge could take Parker's defense to the next level.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat celebrates after a sack against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the season, Maxx Crosby was the hot name, but recently, there have been strong talks about a potential trade with the Arizona Cardinals for star pass rusher Josh Sweat.

We'll have to see how everything plays out over the next two weeks, which includes two very winnable games against the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, but if the Cowboys go into the trade deadline on a three-game winning streak, there is no doubt Jones will try to make a splash.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —