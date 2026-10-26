NFL Insider Outlines Ultimatum for Potential Cowboys-Josh Sweat Trade

Jerry Jones has made it clear that the Dallas Cowboys are open to do business in the trade market as the 2026 continues, but the right deal has to come into place.

Despite Dallas' struggles on defense, the front office won't force anything. The team already made what is likely it's only blockbuster in-season trade by acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers but that doesn't mean more moves can't be made.

The Cowboys likely have to accept the reality that no trade will completely flip a switch for the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but given how weak the NFC East is this season, Dallas has to try to do whatever it can to win the division and host a playoff game.

As a result, one interesting name that's been connected to the Cowboys is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat, a one-time Pro Bowler with nearly 90 career starts under his belt. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter says a simple change needs to happen for Dallas before the possibility of a Sweat trade can fall into place.

Cowboys Need to Win Before Making Trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Schefter said that any potential Cowboys trade for Sweat comes down to Dallas winning more games. The Cowboys have a 2-4 record headed into Monday night's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The Dallas Cowboys have gotta win some games before the deadline," Schefter said. " ... If they do that Josh Sweat would make sense to the Cowboys."

Given how the Cowboys have fared so far during the 2026 season, winning more games is obviously easier said than done. This makes a trade for Sweat far from certain at this point, if Schefter's assessment is accurate.

But if the Cowboys did swing a trade for the nine-year veteran, how would he fit on Dallas' defense?

Josh Sweat Could Help Provide What Von Miller Hasn't

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys signed Von Miller during training camp hoping he would add a spark to the team's pass rush. Instead, he has just three total tackles across the first six games.

Dallas also hasn't gotten what it had hoped for this season out of Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Malachi Lawrence ahead of Week 6's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Sweat already has 16 total tackles and two sacks while starting six games for Arizona this season. It's clear he can still make an impact, something Miller is clearly unable to do at this stage in his legendary career.

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