Dallas Cowboys Insider Pours Cold Water On Troy Aikman-Front Office Pipe Dream

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after cruising to victory over the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, but there is another storyline that has been running rampant.

In the days leading up to Monday Night Football and in the aftermath, there has been discussion about three-time Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman one day teaming up with Jerry Jones and taking a role in the front office.

The conversation began amid the ongoing drama between Aikman and his broadcasting partner Joe Buck at ESPN, and Aikman added fuel to the fire by saying he would be open to any conversations with Jones about a role with the team.

Jerry Jones has even said he would not rule out the possibility of adding Aikman in a front office role if that's the direction he decides to go with his career. However, not everyone is buying into the hype.

One longtime Cowboys insider and former ESPN reporter, Ed Werder, recently stopped by the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on Aikman and Jones working together, and he's not willing to buy in. In fact, Werder appears confident that Aikman would never return to Dallas to work under Jones.

Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman Not 'Philosophically Compatible'

"Troy played for Jerry as a GM... Troy thinks he had half a career because Jerry wasn't a good GM." — @WerderEdNFL doesn't see Troy Aikman and Jerry Jones ever working together. pic.twitter.com/Q4GwyPBjff — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 27, 2026

"[Troy and Jerry] had a lot of disagreements about the way Jerry operates the franchise. And so Jerry said again this morning he'd be open to the idea of Troy joining, but I just don't see it. I mean, Troy played for Jerry as a general manager," Werder said. "Troy thinks he had half a career because Jerry wasn't a good general manager. And the thing he's done poorest of all as a general manager is hire coaches. We've seen Troy be involved as a consultant, hiring coaches and the general manager in Miami. And my thought at the time was, why isn't Troy doing for Jerry or for Miami what he should be doing for Jerry?

"I just don't think they're philosophically compatible. So I don't think it'll ever happen. I don't think... I don't think Jerry wants somebody else to get football credit if this team wins. Like he's spent 30 years on that crusade, and now he's going to hire Troy Aikman. And if they win from that point forward, Troy's going to get all the credit. Well, Troy's exceptionally close to Jimmy Johnson, closer to Jimmy than he is Jerry. And so for all those reasons, I just don't think this works."

While the thought of a franchise legend coming back to America's Team to help spark the franchise turnaround and help lead the Cowboys back to the promise land is great, it really is pretty unrealistic.

FOX Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman enters the stadium prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know that Jerry loves a good bargain, and you aren't going to get Aikman for cheap. There will be a bidding war for his services if he chooses to continue his broadcasting career and parts ways with ESPN. And if he wants to get involved in a front office, his mind is something several franchises will want to bring in.

AIkman will be highly sought after, so Jerry Jones won't be bidding against himself, which as we've seen in the past, likely means that he will be losing out on another bidding way.

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