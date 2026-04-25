Cowboys' Instant 2026 NFL Draft Grade For Devin Moore Pick

After taking an offensive player for the first time in the 2026 NFL draft at pick No. 112, the Dallas Cowboys were right back on the clock at No. 114. They were also ready to turn their focus back to the defensive side.

With their second of three picks in Round 4, the Cowboys brought in Florida cornerback Devin Moore. The SEC product finished his career with the Gators by recording 64 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, and five interceptions.

Moore gives the Cowboys an impressively built boundary corner who stands 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds. His numbers could have been better, but Moore missed time early in his career due to injuries, which is one of the reasons he was available in Round 4.

Instant Grade for Devin Moore selection: B+

Florida defensive back Devin Moore works out during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be concerns regarding Moore's injury history, which is understandable. He played in seven or fewer games for three seasons before finally staying healthy in 2025, playing in 11 games. Moore doesn't have any lingering issues, however, making this worth the roll of the dice, especially on Day 3.

As for his fit with the team, Moore gives them a boundary corner who can push Shavon Revel, the team's third-round pick from 2025. Revel has plenty of upside but struggled as a rookie after coming back from a torn ACL suffered during his final collegiate season.

In addition to pushing Revel, Moore gives the Cowboys some much-needed depth. He's also someone who can contribute early as a special teams player.

What are the scouts saying?

Florida defensive back Devin Moore during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said Moore will help on special teams, even though his athleticism won't stand out. What does jump out, as Harris says, is his size.

"Allowed 17 receptions and 189 yards last season. Tall palm tree on the outside (6’3, 198). Not crazy athletic but a great tackler and run defender. Special teams contributor on day 1," Harris wrote.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein also points to his size and length as a positive. However, he says that while Moore knows how to track the deep ball, he doesn't have the make-up speed teams crave at the cornerback position.

"Moore is a good deep-ball tracker who tilts jump balls in his favor, but he lacks make-up speed to run down coverage mistakes," Zierlein wrote.

Overall, it's a smart pick at another position of need for the Cowboys.

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