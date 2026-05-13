Cowboys' International Test Comes at Perfect Time in 2026 NFL Season
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are eagerly awaiting the full release of the 2026 NFL regular season schedule, which is set for Thursday, May 14, in primetime. But because the league likes to dominate the news cycle as much as possible and create tentpole events, it's become a weeklong rollout.
Over the past few days, a handful of the Cowboys' games have been confirmed, including a season-opener against the New York Giants on the road and a marquee NFC East clash on Thanksgiving Day against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas also has another standalone game, which was previously announced, sacrificing a home game to make the trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to "host" the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Week 3.
It's a difficult test for the Cowboys, but the early-season timing could be exactly what the team needs to set the tone for a bounce-back season and return to the playoffs.
Cowboys Can't Waste Opportunity To Set The Tone
The Cowboys start the season on the road, before what is expected to be a return home for the AT&T Stadium opener in Week 2. Then, it's off to Brazil to take on perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. It's an early test for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his new scheme, which will set the tone for how successful the Cowboys can be this season.
Dallas enters the season with one of the league's most difficult strength-of-schedule, so it is important to get off to a hot start. The Cowboys will also travel more in 2026 than 28 other NFL teams.
Luckily, one of the biggest "road" challenges, despite being a designated home game, comes early in the season, so the team will have plenty of time to recover. The Cowboys also have a strong history against the Giants in season-openers, so with a strong showing in Brazil the Cowboys could get off to a hot start.
After the disappointing start to last season's campaign, racking up some early wins and building confidence in the locker room and revamped defense will be crucial. That could be exactly what Dallas needs to find their way back to the postseason and snap the two-year hiatus.
A full look at the NFL's 2026 International Series schedule can be seen below.
2026 NFL International Series Schedule
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- WHERE: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)
- WHEN: Week 1 | Sept. 10 | 8:35 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
- WHERE: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)
- WHEN: Week 3 | Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders
- WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)
- WHEN: Week 4 | Oct. 4 | 9:30 a.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- WHERE: Wembley Stadium (London)
- WHEN: Week 5 | Oct. 11 | 9:30 a.m. ET
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)
- WHEN: Week 6 | Oct. 18 | 9:30 a.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints
- WHERE: Stade de France (Paris)
- WHEN: Week 7 | Oct. 25 | 9:30 a.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons
- WHERE: Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid)
- WHEN: Week 9 | Nov. 8 | 9:30 a.m. ET
New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions
- WHERE: FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Munich)
- WHEN: Week 10 | Nov. 15 | 9:30 a.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
- WHERE: Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
- WHEN: Week 11 | Nov. 22 | 8:20 p.m. ET
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez