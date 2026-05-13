Cowboys' International Test Comes at Perfect Time in 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys are eagerly awaiting the full release of the 2026 NFL regular season schedule, which is set for Thursday, May 14, in primetime. But because the league likes to dominate the news cycle as much as possible and create tentpole events, it's become a weeklong rollout.

Over the past few days, a handful of the Cowboys' games have been confirmed, including a season-opener against the New York Giants on the road and a marquee NFC East clash on Thanksgiving Day against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas also has another standalone game, which was previously announced, sacrificing a home game to make the trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to "host" the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Week 3.

It's a difficult test for the Cowboys, but the early-season timing could be exactly what the team needs to set the tone for a bounce-back season and return to the playoffs.

Cowboys Can't Waste Opportunity To Set The Tone

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cowboys start the season on the road, before what is expected to be a return home for the AT&T Stadium opener in Week 2. Then, it's off to Brazil to take on perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. It's an early test for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his new scheme, which will set the tone for how successful the Cowboys can be this season.

Dallas enters the season with one of the league's most difficult strength-of-schedule, so it is important to get off to a hot start. The Cowboys will also travel more in 2026 than 28 other NFL teams.

Luckily, one of the biggest "road" challenges, despite being a designated home game, comes early in the season, so the team will have plenty of time to recover. The Cowboys also have a strong history against the Giants in season-openers, so with a strong showing in Brazil the Cowboys could get off to a hot start.

After the disappointing start to last season's campaign, racking up some early wins and building confidence in the locker room and revamped defense will be crucial. That could be exactly what Dallas needs to find their way back to the postseason and snap the two-year hiatus.

A full look at the NFL's 2026 International Series schedule can be seen below.

2026 NFL International Series Schedule

The 2025 NFL London Games logo at an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

WHERE: Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia)

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne, Australia) WHEN: Week 1 | Sept. 10 | 8:35 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

WHERE: Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro)

Maracanã Stadium (Rio de Janeiro) WHEN: Week 3 | Sept. 27 | 4:25 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) WHEN: Week 4 | Oct. 4 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

WHERE: Wembley Stadium (London)

Wembley Stadium (London) WHEN: Week 5 | Oct. 11 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

WHERE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) WHEN: Week 6 | Oct. 18 | 9:30 a.m. ET

The British, NFL shield logo and United States flags during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

WHERE: Stade de France (Paris)

Stade de France (Paris) WHEN: Week 7 | Oct. 25 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

WHERE: Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid)

Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid) WHEN: Week 9 | Nov. 8 | 9:30 a.m. ET

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

WHERE: FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Munich)

FC Bayern Munich Stadium (Munich) WHEN: Week 10 | Nov. 15 | 9:30 a.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

WHERE: Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) WHEN: Week 11 | Nov. 22 | 8:20 p.m. ET

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