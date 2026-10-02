The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, adding Joey Porter Jr. in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection.

Porter was part of trade rumors for months after extension talks stalled between him and the Steelers. That made it seem logical that any team trading for him would need to be prepared to offer a new deal, but that's not the case in Dallas.

After being sent to the Cowboys, Porter said he was willing to play out the final year of his contract and work on an extension in 2027. He admitted to feeling frustrated in Pittsburgh when it came to contract negotiations, saying he felt undervalued. In Dallas, however, he's feeling the love, but won't push for a new contract.

Joey Porter Jr. aiming for new deal in 2027

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Porter was adamant about a new deal in Pittsburgh, he has changed his tune in Dallas. Now, he says his focus is on playing, claiming that he's ready to bet on himself.

“Bet on myself. You got to always have that at the end of the day, and that’s what I’m doing,” Porter said.

Porter, who said he was at the movies when the trade was announced, says he's glad he landed with the Cowboys. He understands it's all a business, but unlike with the Steelers, he's focused on the next steps now.

“I already accepted everything that came with it and that it’s a business at the end of the day. I was willing to take that step, and I’m glad I landed here.”

Joey Porter Jr. could make his debut in Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) after the game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter, a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2023, has not played this season, citing back pain as the reason for not suiting up during the first three weeks.

Now that he's in Dallas, the back pain seems to have suddenly subsided (much like Micah Parsons in 2025 after being traded to the Green Bay Packers). Now feeling healthy, and far more valued, Porter is working with defensive coordinator Christian Parker to get up to speed.

His goal is to be ready to play in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, which would be a huge boost for the Cowboys, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary.

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