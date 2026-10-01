Dallas Cowboys fans are waking up with plenty of reasons to celebrate. Spooky season is upon us, stores are stocking their shelves with the best candy for the holiday, and star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is now a member of America's Team.

After weeks of speculation, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones finally pulled the trigger on a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land the promising 26-year-old cornerback.

Dallas' defensive backfield has been decimated by injuries throughout the first three weeks of the season and was in desperate need of reinforcements, and Porter not only provides that, but he gives Christian Parker a starting-caliber corner to develop in his system.

2025 Joey Porter Jr.



Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/tvZ7Ty8rxO — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 1, 2026

After the heartbreak that Cowboys Nation felt following the disastrous Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio, there is now some excitement with the front office getting aggressive to immediately upgrade the roster at a position of need.

And the best part? It didn't cost any premium picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. After the Cowboys fleeced the Steelers for George Pickens, you wouldn't think they could pull off another heist, but Jerry pulled off another with the team-friendly deal for Porter.

Dallas Cowboys Fleece Pittsburgh Steelers (Again)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts during the 2026 NFL Rio Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When conversations linking the Cowboys to Joey Porter Jr. initially kicked off, there was discussion about whether the compensation could be too steep. There was a belief that the Steelers were looking for a first-round pick or two premium Day 2 picks for the star cornerback, but the Cowboys got away with a steal.

The Cowboys acquired Porter for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. What makes the deal even more of a steal is the fact that Porter "has not asked for an extension from Dallas."

That means, at a minimum, the Cowboys get Porter on a 13 or 14-game rental before he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If Porter performs at a high level, the Cowboys will need to figure out whether they want to reward him with the contract he is seeking. That will take some salary cap gymnastics, but you can never put anything past Jerry Jones.

If Porter does leave, however, the Cowboys still make out well. Should Porter get a top deal in the offseason, Dallas would likely land a third-round compensatory pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, which means they would only be moving back 15-20 spoints on Day 2 in the 2028 draft to rent a shutdown cornerback in a make-or-break season.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. celebrates an interception in the end zone with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones was in his bag for this one.

Porter immediately elevates the Cowboys' secondary and will give us a look at what Christian Parker can do with two starting caliber corners, so the risk is certainly worth the reward in Big D.

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