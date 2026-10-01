Joey Porter Jr. Receives Unappealing Jersey Number After Cowboys-Steelers Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made major late-night headlines on Wednesday evening by landing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Porter Jr. ends his contract stalemate with the Steelers and will now get a fresh start in Dallas with a chance to earn himself a new deal during the offseason.

But with a fresh start also comes a new jersey number for Porter Jr., at least for now.

Joey Porter Jr. Has a New Jersey Number ... For Now

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The updated Cowboys roster released Thursday lists Porter Jr. as wearing No. 36, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Archer made sure to emphasize that this is Porter Jr.'s number "at least for now anyway," signaling that there's an expectation for an attempt at changing it.

Since Porter Jr. is already at the facility and set to make his practice debut with Dallas on Thursday, the Cowboys had to scramble to give him a new number before he takes the field.

It remains uncertain if Porter Jr. will make his Cowboys debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans. If he ends up not playing and then switches number, he might not every have to take the field wearing No. 36.

Porter Jr.'s No. 36 jersey isn't exactly the most appealing from a marketing perspective but it's hard to imagine this will prevent Cowboys fans from wanting to snag one as soon as the merchandise becomes available.

Joey Porter Jr.'s Other Previous Jersey Numbers Are Already Taken

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) gestures against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. wore No. 9 during his college career at Penn State and then No. 24 across his three years with the Steelers.

Naturally, those two would have been ideal options for Porter Jr. upon his arrival to Dallas on Thursday, but both numbers are already taken by Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (No. 9) and safety Malik Hooker (No. 24).

It remains to be seen if Porter Jr. will take a similar approach that Von Miller did with the No. 40 jersey after joining Dallas during training camp. He made an unspecified deal with Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke to take it.

Hooker wore No. 24 at Ohio State before taking No. 29 during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps Porter Jr. can convince him with financial incentives to go back to No. 29.

But still without a new contract, maybe Porter Jr. is better off keeping that extra money in his pocket for now.

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