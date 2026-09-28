Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Calls Out Dallas' Offense Over 'GOTI' Moniker

The Dallas Cowboys' offense hasn't been the biggest cause of the team's 1-2 start, but it's still safe to say the unit has been at least somewhat disappointing over three games.

Dallas' offense was bad in Week 1, bounced back in Week 2, and then was very up and down in Week 3, when Dak Prescott and Co. got hot before cooling off for most of the next two quarters prior to a resurgence in the fourth quarter.

However, there was also the fact that the Cowboys' offense failed to capitalize on several opportunities. Dallas was 3-for-5 in the red zone, with one of those failures coming in the dreadful goal-line sequence late in the fourth quarter, and Dallas had to settle for three field goals after getting into Ravens territory overall.

Michael Irvin disappointed in Cowboys' offense

Columbus athlete and Miami commit A'mir Sears with former University of Miami star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin at St. Thomas Aquinas on Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As you'd expect from a wide receiver, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said he is "way more disappointed in the offense" through three games.

“I am more disappointed in GOTI: The Greatest Offense There Is, not being the greatest offense there is," Irvin said on First Take.

“I am more disappointed in GOTI: The Greatest Offense There Is, not being the greatest offense there is!” @michaelirvin88 weighs in on the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 3 loss 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTCuXRP9bk — First Take (@FirstTake) September 28, 2026

Before saying that, Irvin vented his frustration with the Cowboys' aforementioned disastrous final offensive drive in which they failed to score a touchdown in what was a puzzling sequence.

"It's been since Jimmy Johnson has left that the Cowboys have been very poor in late-game situations," Irvin added.

Irvin labeled the miss from Prescott to George Pickens on third down as a miscommunication. However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed the plan was to either get the football to Pickens or throw it away. Prescott did the latter.

Some wondered if maybe the ball slipped out of Prescott's hand because he did have space to get it to Pickens. Prescott said he indeed simply threw it away.

“I was throwing it away,” Prescott said of the play, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I probably should have sat on it a little bit longer,” Prescott added. “Sank on my back foot and just put it on the front pylon. Probably should have.”

“I probably overcoached (Prescott) on that because it had to go,” Schotty said. “With the time, no time outs, it had to go to GP or throw away.”

In fairness to the offense, the unit really doesn't have much room for error. We saw a prime example of that in Week 3, as 31 points wasn't even enough to overcome yet another putrid defensive performance.

We understand where Irvin is coming from when talking about the offense, but the defense remains the far bigger disappointment for Dallas.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —