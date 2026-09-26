Dak Prescott Has Good Reason For Not Fearing Field Conditions Ahead of Cowboys-Ravens

Concerns over the playing field conditions ahead of the Week 3 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens have been a big topic of conversation this week.

Before the Ravens and Cowboys play at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, soccer players have expressed frustration with the state of the field there.

But Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones and the NFL itself do not seem to be concerned, and quarterback Dak Prescott is in the same boat.

Prescott told reporters on Friday that no matter what the field throws at him on Sunday, he has probably played on worse. He even revealed he has been tackled on concrete before.

"Where I’m from, I’ve played on worse. Been tackled on concrete. So the fact the grass is soft, we’ll take it, I’ll take it anyways," Prescott said. "I hope not to hit it anyways.”

How hard or soft the playing surface is isn't necessarily the issue here. Instead, it's about the stability of the field and it increasing the risk of injuries and impact performance.

When it comes to preparing for potentially rough field conditions, Prescott said there isn't much to do. He's simply trusting his equipment and the league's judgement.

“Not a lot goes into that for me. I trust my equipment, the cleats that I’m going to have. Not really even looking into the news about how people feel about the field," he said. "If it’s the surface we’re going to play on, let’s go do it. One way or another, obviously if they’re going to allow the game to be played, it’s good enough."

Speaking of cleats, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said many Cowboys players are likely to wear seven-stud cleats as an extra precaution.

What's wrong with the field?

Workers place banners of Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) prior to the NFL Rio Game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the issues with the playing field, according to Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, is "there are bumps everywhere." He also described the penalty areas as "bad as (expletive)."

However, the NFL has not expressed any concern ahead of kickoff and the game is expected to go off without a hitch.

“I don’t have any suspicions that we won’t be playing football on Sunday," NFL Field Director Pappas shared, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“Yeah, at this time, no concerns with the field," Pappas added. "Obviously, they’ve just come out of a soccer match, so transitioning from soccer lines to football lines will be a priority. It doesn’t quite look like a football field yet.”

NFLPA addresses field condition concerns

NFLPA president JC Tretter at the NFLPA Press Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The NFLPA is well aware of the concerns about the issues with the field. The biggest concern is about "playability and performance" issues rather than an increased risk of injury, the NFLPA said.

"But safety isn't the only standard. Players should be able to perform at the level they expect of themselves and that fans expect from them. A thin, slick field may not present the same risks as a surface with too much traction, but it still affects performance and the quality of the game," the NFLPA said.

The executive director of the NFLPA, JC Tretter, said the approach is to reinforce the "stitching" of the field to improve traction and stability.

"Today, the Maracana pitch is receiving the application of fiber using the GrassMaster Stitch Machine," the Maracanã X account said while also providing video of the process being undertaken.

We'll find out just how valid concerns ahead of kickoff were when the Ravens and Cowboys do battle on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

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