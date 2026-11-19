It wouldn't be the NFL regular season if there wasn't some drama involving the Dallas Cowboys, so naturally, the team delivered this week by stripping Christian Parker of defensive play-calling duties.

That led to some interesting reactions from players like Quinnen Williams, who wasn't willing to expand on his thoughts when speaking to the media. But while the Cowboys drama has been dominating the headlines, the team has a Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans to prepare for.

Perhaps once you wear the star on your helmet, the drama follows you for the rest of your career, because three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman has been dealing with his own fiasco with a teammate behind closed doors.

Aikman and fellow Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck have been beefing throughout the season, with reports indicating it is related to their contract situations at ESPN. Buck received a lucrative extension, while ESPN has not extended an offer to Aikman, who is in the final year of his deal.

ESPN's Troy Aikman stands on the field prior to a game between Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's has led to some tension between the two, and now that is boiling over.

Aikman appeared on Dallas radio for his weekly spot on Thursday morning, where he dropped a nuke on Buck with a brutal burn.

Troy Aikman Takes Shot At Joe Buck On Dallas Radio

“I know Joe's always wanted a one-man booth, I'm wondering if you've always wanted a one-man radio show" – Troy Aikman on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas pic.twitter.com/zf15q6wPbh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2026

Aikman made his weekly appearance with The Musers on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas when he noticed host George Dunham was alone in the studio, with Craig Miller and Gordon Keith out. That's when he decided to take the big shot at Buck, even calling him out by name.

“I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth,” Aikman joked. “I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.” He even took a swipe at Buck's appearance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night: “He’s everywhere. Ubiquitous.”

Aikman has seemed to indicate he is ready to move on from the Monday Night Football booth after his contract ends following the Super Bowl, and when he's making public cracks like this, it's clear that he has already moved on.

As for whether he would return to the booth or look to get involved in a front office, that remains to be seen, but if the Cowboys continue to struggle, Jerry Jones had better give Aikman a call at the end of the year.

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