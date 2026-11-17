The frustration over the Dallas Cowboys' defense appears to have boiled over, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer refusing to give a vote of confidence to defensive coordinator Christian Parker after the team's dreadful second-half performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Schottenheimer immediately ripped the team's defensive effort after the collapse at home, before star quarterback Dak Prescott sat down with the media and called for changes.

On Monday, Schottenheimer appeared before the media and was asked about Parker's job security, and made it clear that everything is on the table.

During Monday Night Countdown, there was a perfect representation of how every Dallas Cowboys fan is feeling about the team's puzzling scheme and defensive play-calling when ESPN's Mina Kimes went off on the disastrous fourth-quarter call that led to Christian McCaffrey running free down the middle of the field for the game-clinching touchdown.

Mina Kimes Can't Believe Cowboys' Incompetence

Dallas, you finally broke me. pic.twitter.com/HxYCb6yy9M — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 17, 2026

Man, I understand. You can point to the individual efforts of players and talk about personnel and say, 'Coaches can't make them tackle. Coaches didn't make Caleb Downs get trucked by the running back' and all that," Kimes started. "But there are so many moments when you watch them where I'm just like, either it's their inability to process motion, the reverse we were joking about, or some of the defensive calls. I just don't understand them.

"I mean, the one that broke my brain in this game was the blitz on second and 10. And at this point, by the way, they're only down 36 to 32 or something like that. Von Miller ends up on [Christian McCaffrey].

Cowboys Nation has been shaking its collective head over that specific play that was the final nail in the coffin for the team. We all know it was a terrible decision. It was a terrible play design. And the result was catostrophic.

Kimes went on to highlight just how atrocious the play call was.

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We talk about, again, players not making plays. He should never be in that position, especially because the San Francisco 49ers on blitzes this year, they faced 86 blitzes," she noted. "I looked this up. Christian McCaffrey has gone out in a route on 46 of those. 53 percent of the time, Christian McCaffrey, we know how much the San Francisco 49ers love to send five out, right? How do you, as a defensive coordinator, not account for that? Not just the possibility. Call the call that might happen. Probability.

"More often than not, he is not staying in to pass protect because the quarterback's getting the ball out so quick. In fact, outside of George Kittle, he is the second most targeted 49er against the blitz. Von Miller is 37 years old. I just, you put him in a position to fail there. I just could not believe they did that in that moment. Second and 10, you get the ball back. You got a chance to win the game. Sorry, my voice went up like 10 octaves."

That frustration with just how nonsensical the game call was by Christian Parker in that situation is something that every Cowboys fan has been reliving for the past 24+ hours. And if the team decides to pull the plug on the Parker experiment sooner rather than later, that could ultimately be one of the calls that highlights where it all went wrong for the first-time defensive coordinator.

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