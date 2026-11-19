Week 11 off the NFL season is set to begin on Thursday night, with the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts in primetime. But it's the Dallas Cowboys who are once again in the headlines after yesterday's adjustment to the coaching staff.

Dallas stripped defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties, which led to a whirlwind of reactions on social media and online. Former NFL head coach and senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who gave Parker his first job in the league, is taking over those duties.

It's a move that undermines Parker and essentially makes him a lame-duck defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. It seems like a lot of people in the building are not happy with the move, especially some players.

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is among the players who spoke to the media on Wednesday evening, and it was hard for him to hide his frustrations. When asked about his thoughts on the play-calling shift and the team's defense, Williams repeated the same non-answer 12 times: “I’m gonna keep that to myself.”

Quinnen Williams Appears Frustrated With Christian Parker Demotion

Quinnen Williams gave the same answer 12 times in a row talking to reporters.



“I’m gonna keep that to myself.” pic.twitter.com/NSGW6H9gb8 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 19, 2026

When Williams did elaborate, it was about a question regarding Pettine taking over play-calling duties. Regardless of who is calling the plays, Williams acknowledges it's up to the players to execute.

“Everything is on us. We’re on the field no matter what play gets called, no matter who calls it. We’ve got to execute the play," Williams said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "That’s going to be around the NFL; that’s going to be youth football, college football, NFL; once the play gets called, no matter who called it, the players on the field got to execute it.

"And that’s what we haven’t been doing, we’ve got to do it going forward.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Dallas made the desperation move to strip Parker of play-calling in his first season, when he is the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history, a first-time play-caller, and a first-time defensive coordinator, the unit better show some improvement.

It's clear Dallas wasn't ready for the growing pains that come with a coach like Parker, so the panic move needs to immediately pay off. Luckily, the Cowboys defense's next two outings are against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans and 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles.

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