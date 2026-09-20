Dallas Cowboys Fail To Take Measures To Protect Against Sun Glare For Home Opener

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their first home game of the season, with kickoff against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Because it is a late afternoon game, it's time to talk about the dreaded sun glare that becomes a talking point each and every season. Instead of doing something to protect players from losing the ball in the sun, the Cowboys and Jerry Jones' stubbornness allow it to continue to be a big deal.

That will once again be the case in Week 2, despite some discussion that window tint or curtains could be used this season after success during the FIFA World Cup over the summer.

But, Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic is on the scene for today's game and quickly discovered that no measures were put in place to stop the nuisance.

Sorry, guys, no window tinting or curtains at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener today. The 3:25 games are the ones the sun usually impacts most pic.twitter.com/J1HApk08vD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 20, 2026

Last week, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has been a victim of the sun glare in the past, appeared on the Downs 2 Business podcast with Cowboys teammate Caleb Downs when he suggested that tint could be on the way.

Unfortunately, it looks like someone had a change of heart.

CeeDee Lamb Teased Window Tint Solution

A view of the field and the sun set during the second half of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Sports

"I think they're gonna put some tint," Lamb said during the podcast. "I think they're gonna put tint on the glass now. So we'll see... I'm gonna tell you this, bro. That far end zone, it cost me a touchdown. Let's say that."

Jerry Jones had also made a suggestion earlier in the summer after seeing the positive response during the World Cup, but apparently the team didn't look too far into the solution.

"As we look at it, I like some of the effects of the tinting and so we're giving that a thought,"Jones told FOX 4.

Jerry Jones has defended the stadium layout in the past because he wants to give a natural, outdoor feel with the sun beaming onto the field, but at some point, you have to listen to the players and give them what they're asking for. What they're not asking for is to take the sun directly into their eyes.

So, for now, players will have to deal with the glare for the home opener. Let's just hope that we aren't still talking about the issue when the game is in the books.

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