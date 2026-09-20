Cowboys Week 2 Inactives vs. Commanders Includes 2025 Breakout Star

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to host the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 NFC East showdown. It's early in the season, but this one already feels vital for both teams since they enter the weekend 0-1.

Starting the season 0-2 has been tough to overcome historically, with 0-2 teams having roughly a 10 percent chance of making the playoffs. The odds aren't as daunting since the league moved to a 17-game schedule, but it's still very difficult to overcome, especially for these two teams who each already have a loss in the NFC East.

Dallas suffered a defeat at the hands of the New York Giants to open the season, while the Commanders were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles. These two teams know one another well, so there will be plenty of strategy coming into play. That begins with deciding which players will dress out as part of the 48-man roster. Before diving into that, let's get a quick reminder of which players were on the injury list for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

DeMarvion Overshown, LB (Hamstring)

Malik Hooker, S (Forearm)

Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown both suffered injuries in the opener, with Hooker's being more severe. The starting safety fractured his forearm and will miss significant time. Overshown's return is unknown, but a hamstring strain will keep him out this weekend.

To help counter this, the Cowboys elevated two linebackers from the practice squad: Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson. As for Overshown's starting spot, rookie Jaishawn Barham will take over that job, which includes wearing the green dot.

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington knew they were going to be without linebacker Frankie Luvu as well as tight end Chig Okonwo. Here's a look at their full injury report heading into the day.

OUT

Frankie Luvu, LB (Groin)

Chig Okonkwo, TE (Hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

Javon Kinlaw, DT (Back)

Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Inactive List

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the two elevations, the Cowboys will have seven players inactive. Here's a look at the full list, which includes newly signed running back Tyler Goodson and outside linebacker James Houston.

Tyler Goodson, RB

Camden Brown, WR

Ajani Cornelius, OL

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

James Houston, EDGE

Caelen Carson, CB

Malik Hooker, S

Houston was a breakout star in 2025, finishing second on the team with 5.5 sacks. He was beaten out for the spot by Tyrus Wheat, who has been making a strong push for time this year.

Washington Commanders Week 2 Inactive List

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo celebrates after getting a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Commanders, here's a look at their full list of inactives for Week 2.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (Emergency 3rd QB)

Luke McCaffrey, WR

Chig Okonkwo, TE

Tanoa Togiai, G

Ricky Barber, DT

Frankie Luvu, LB

Isaac Yiadom, CB

This one will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Be sure to tune in as the Cowboys look for their first win of the season.

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