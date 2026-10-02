Cowboys Draft Bust Named Potential Trade Target for Rival Eagles

The 2023 NFL draft was tough on the Dallas Cowboys. They already gave up on first-round pick Mazi Smith, who was traded away as part of the Quinnen Williams deal in 2025. None of the late-round picks remain either, leaving tight end Luke Schoonmaker (Round 2) and linebacker Demarvion Overshown (Round 3) as their only remaining players from that class.

Overshown has been the best player, by far, but has struggled to stay healthy. As for Schoonmaker, he was never able to move into a starting role and has now been surpassed by Brevyn Spann-Ford, who recently signed an extension.

That has Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox saying Schoonmaker could benefit from a change of scenery, saying he could find a role with a tight end-needy team.

"Schoonmaker has caught just 51 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns, and he's now firmly cemented behind starting tight end Jake Ferguson. He's played just 24 percent of the offensive snaps this season," Knox wrote.

"Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Schoonmaker is unlikely to establish himself as a starter in Dallas, and he's not going to earn a lucrative free-agent contract with modest numbers. He would benefit from joining a team that either lacks a No. 1 receiving tight end or has lost one to injury."

Luke Schoonmaker linked to Cowboys' top rival

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knox named two ideal fits for Schoonmaker, saying he could be a target for the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

In Miami, Schoonmaker would be reunited with Smith, who was his teammate collegiately at Michigan. Smith was released by the New York Jets this offseason and has since signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

As for the Eagles, they could use some help with Dallas Goedert dealing with a sprained MCL. With him out, Philadelphia will lean on Johnny Mundt or E.J. Jenkins. They also recently reunited with Zach Ertz, who spent 10 years with the Eagles before spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ertz is returning from a torn ACL suffered in December, so he might not be ready for action just yet. THat makes Schoonmaker an ideal fit for the Eagles, but the Cowboys shouldn't be willing to bail them out. With Schoonmaker unlikely to bring back more than a sixth or seventh-round pick, it would make more sense to keep him than to send him to a rival.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —