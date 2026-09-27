Cowboys-Steelers Discussing Joey Porter Jr Trade But It Comes With Hefty Price

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been plagued by injuries through the first two weeks of the regular season, and the team will be without three key contributors, including two starters, when they take the field in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens in the league's historic NFL Rio Game.

There are plenty of depth concerns, which have led to the team elevating practice squad cornerback Reddy Steward for Sunday evening's game, and the team is already exploring other options.

According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Cowboys and Steelers have been familiar trade partners, with Dallas acquiring George Pickens and Broderick Jones over the past year.

Pittsburgh is reportedly willing to make a trade, but it wouldn't come cheap. The Detroit Lions have also inquired about a trade, so there is plenty of interest around the league and could be a bidding war.

Is Joey Porter Jr. Worth The Steelers' Asking Price?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. interacts with the crowd against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no denying Porter would improve the Cowboys' secondary, but at what cost? While the Cowboys have been uncharacteristically agressive over the past year when it comes to making trades to improve the roster, Porter presents another challenge.

Not only woudl Porter cost two premium draft picks, but he is looking for a new contract.

After giving up draft capital to land Quinnen Williams, George Pickens, and Rashan Gary, the Cowboys don't have much to offer. Dallas owns the lowest of their first-round picks in the 2027 draft, with the higher of the two going to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams trade, and their own second-round pick.

After that, they have only a fourth-round pick from the Steelers, a sixth-round pick, and a seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans. If the team were to part ways with a first-round pick in the 2027 draft, they would have just three Day 3 picks to work with when it comes to reloading their roster with young talent.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the Cowboys could include future 2028 draft capital in any offer, and Jerry Jones has said he would consider mortgaging the future for the right player, so we'll have to see just how sincere he is about going all-in this season.

If the Cowboys' defensive backfield puts up a stinker against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening, there could be more urgency from Dallas to get a deal done.

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