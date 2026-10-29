Dallas Cowboys Made Trade Call For All-Pro AFC Linebacker Resurfacing at NFL Deadline

Could the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers be trade partners once again? With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the Cowboys have been linked to a handful of high-profile defensive players.

While much of the trade chatter involving Dallas has centered around edge rushers, with Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby and Arizona Cardinals star Josh Sweat among the most common names, some linebacker help would also make sense for the Cowboys' struggling defense.

Enter Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after making an interception against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Queen, who signed with the Steelers after earning second-team All-Pro honors during the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens, has been linked to Dallas since before the start of the new league year.

Dallas reportedly called the Steelers about Queen's availability earlier in the offseason, and with the trade deadline now less than two weeks away could be looking to revisit the converstaions.

Dallas Cowboys Linked To Patrick Queen Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen during player introductions against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reignited the Queen trade conversation in a recent post ranking the top 25 candidates to be on the move.

"Rumors of a Queen trade persisted in the spring, with the Cowboys among teams that checked on his availability," Fowler writes. "He's also a 2027 free agent. But the Steelers' status as a 5-2 team likely keeps him in Pittsburgh."

While Queen could be moved, Fowler puts the likelihood that he is traded at just percent, with the Cowboys and Buffalo Bills named as the best fits.

If Dallas did make a deal for Queen, it would be the latest move in a growing list of trades between the Cowboys and Steelers. Most recently, Dallas acquired star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh, while previously landing star wide receiver George Pickens and offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Why not add another name to the list?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for what Queen would bring to the Dallas defense, Matt Bowen writes: "Queen is a run-and-hit defender with lateral pursuit speed. He can track the ball on the perimeter and close quickly on underneath throws as a zone defender. Queen struggles at times as a run defender in tight quarters, and his route identification can improve, but he has had at least 115 tackles in each of his four previous seasons. And he has 26 pass breakups over the past five years."

We'll have to see if Jerry Jones is willing to pull the trigger on another deal ahead of the trade deadline, which is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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