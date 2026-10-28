Josh Sweat Trade Rumor Gives Cowboys Asking Price for Cardinals Edge Rusher

The one player the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to the most ahead of the NFL trade deadline is Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

This past weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport suggested the Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Sweat. Then, on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that one NFC executive believes the Cowboys and Sweat are a match.

"Sweat to Dallas makes a lot of sense to me," the exec said told Fowler. "That's a profile fit."

There's no doubt the Cowboys should at least explore a trade for Sweat given the lackluster showing from their edge rushers this season, with the group posting just 3.5 sacks combined.

While that's all well and good, price will play a huge factor in just how interested the Cowboys are in making a trade for Sweat.

Josh Sweat trade price revealed

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Sweat's price, Johnny Venerable of PHNX Cardinals is reporting that the Cardinals are seeking a "high Day 2 pick."

Venerable also noted that Sweat had previously requested a trade after the team fired former head coach Jonathan Gannon, so it's certainly logical to assume he still wants out.

"The Cardinals are aware of Josh Sweat’s trade market and are believed to be seeking a high Day 2 pick for the veteran pass rusher, per source," Venerable wrote.

"Sweat previously requested a trade following the firing of Jonathan Gannon and is signed through 2028," he added.

Seeing as how there are only two rounds on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, a high Day 2 pick means a second-rounder.

Will Cardinals really get a second-round pick?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've previously estimated Sweat at a trade value of a third-round pick, at most, so we don't think Arizona will get a second-rounder.

What is working in the Cards' favor is the fact that the market for edge rushers will be hot, per usual, and the more teams that get involved, the more the price for Sweat could go up.

What also helps is Sweat's history of sack production. He has twice posted double-digit sacks in the past four seasons and hasn't tallied fewer than six since he had four in 2019.

But, in 2026, Sweat is having a down year with just two sacks in seven games, so that certainly won't help his stock.

Another positive is Sweat is under contract for two more years after this one, although he doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his current deal and will almost certainly want that addressed by whoever acquires him.

When you add everything up, a third-round pick is probably the best the Cardinals can hope for, and even then they might be forced to send a pick back in such a deal.

Cowboys' draft capital problem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have traded away a lot of picks in recent years and don't have a great situation currently.

Dallas doesn't have a third-round pick in 2027, nor do they have a second-round selection in 2028. If Dallas was to give up its 2027 second-round pick in a trade for Sweat, it would be left with just three selections in next year's draft.

With plenty of competition expected for Sweat's services at the trade deadline, the Cowboys might have a tough time competing against teams with a better stable of picks.

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