Dallas Cowboys Make Major Tyler Smith Move Official For Week 5 vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most prolific offenses in the entire league through the first four weeks of the 2026-27 NFL regular season, and the team is about to get another major boost.

All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who has been sidelined while recovering from thumb surgery, is set to make his regular-season debut. Smith underwent surgery at the end of the preseason and was ramping up for his return to the field after his 21-day practice window was opened by the team this week.

On Thursday morning, just hours before kickoff, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the good news that Smith will be suiting up for the Cowboys against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime.

By getting Smith back in the lineup, the team's offense can take another step forward after an already incredible hot start to the year.

Tyler Smith Set For 2026-27 Debut

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was listed as questionable for Week 5 on the team's practice report released on Wednesday, but now he is officially getting the green light and will be on the field for Dallas.

"The Cowboys are activating All-Pro G Tyler Smith from Injured Reserve to play tonight against the Bucs," Rapoport wrote on X. "A big lift. One of the NFL's best, Smith had thumb surgery right before the season, with hopes of returning as soon as possible. After a full practice Wednesday, he's back."

In Smith's absence, T.J. Bass did an admirable job, but there is no denying the offensive unit improves a whole with Smith back in the lineup. Hopefully, we will even see the running game finally have its major breakthrough after a slow start to the year for Javonte Williams.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his time with the Cowboys, Smith has recorded 63 starts and has been flagged for holding on 16 times, with 30 total penalties.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday night, so we'lll have to see whether Smith is able to play the entire game or whether he will be on a snap count.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —