The Dallas Cowboys will attempt to get back into the win column this weekend when they welcome the struggling Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium in an effort to salvage their season.

While the Cowboys have plenty of hurdles in their way, the NFC East is still wide open, so Dallas' chances of reaching the NFL playoffs are greater than you may think.

Of course, it all starts with beating the Titans at home, so the Cowboys had to call on some reinforcements to address a lack of depth in the backfield. Ahead of Sunday's game, the Cowboys elevated running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad.

Throughout the season, the Cowboys have struggled to stay healthy behind starting running back Javonte Williams, with backups Malik Davis and Tyler Goodson both on injured reserve. Davis suffered a hip injury during practice that ultimately required surgery and landed him on IR, while Goodson suffered ACL and MCL sprains following his breakout game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Now, the Cowboys will enter Week 11 with Williams, Corbin, and Israel Abanikanda as the running backs.

Who Is Jashaun Corbin?

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin runs after a catch against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Corbin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He has bounced around practice squads and offseason rosters in the league, with brief stints with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots.

Before signing with the Cowboys in early August, he played for the Orlando Storm of the UFL. Corbin signed with the Cowboys at the beginning of August, before being released after the preseason as part of the team's final roster cuts.

Now, he is back in Dallas, and we'll have to see if he can find an opportunity to get involved in the offense. Considering the lack off depth on the roster, Corbin could see some carries coming his way.

We will find out in a matter of hours when the Cowboys and Titans kickoff at AT&T Stadium, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —