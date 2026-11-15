The Dallas Cowboys have been plagued by injuries throughout the 2026-27 NFL campaign, and they will have to overcome even more when they take the field on Sunday afternoon for a Week 10 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, George Pickens has been battling injuries throughout the year, while fellow wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has been ruled out.

Starting Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson is also set to miss Sunday's clash with San Francisco.

As a result, the Cowboys have been forced to look for some reinforcements and have turned to the practice squad to bring in a familiar face. On Saturday, the Cowboys signed tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster as part of a flurry of roster moves.

Dallas Cowboys Sign James Mitchell To Active Roster

NFL tight end James Mitchell walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is a veteran tight end who joined the league as a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. Mitchell spent three seasons with the Lions, before signing with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old as released by the Panthers as part of the final roster cuts ahead of the 2026-27 season, before getting signed to the Cowboys practice squad a few days later.

Mitchell has appeared in two gams for the Cowboys, but has yet to record a reception. However, he scored a touchdown after recovering a Javonte Williams fumble in the end zone in his first game with the team in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

We'll have to see what part of the gameplan Mitchell will have when he suits up on Sunday evening. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in America's Game of the Week.

Dallas Cowboys Week 10 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys

Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB (ankle) - OUT

Jake Ferguson, TE (knee/ankle) - OUT

Tyler Goodson, RB (ankle/knee) - OUT

PJ Locke III, S (concussion) - OUT

Jonathan Mingo, WR (ankle/foot) - OUT

Juanyeh Thomas, S (hamstring) - Doubtful

DaRon Bland, CB (ankle) - Questionable

Jonathan Bullard, DT (calf) - Questionable

Alijah Clark, S (illness) - Questionable

Devin Moore, CB (hip) - Questionable

Joey Porter Jr., CB (ankle) - Questionable

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