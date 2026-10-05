Tyler Smith Injury Update Gives Dallas Cowboys Guard Chance to Return in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are one step closer to getting a major reinforcement along the offensive line.

On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have opened up the 21-day practice window for left guard Tyler Smith, who is on injured reserve.

"The Cowboys have opened All-Pro guard Tyler Smith's 21-day practice window," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com wrote.

Smith suffered a thumb injury before the season started that required surgery, which was a shock at the time. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer initially gave Smith a four-to-six week timeline to return.

The Cowboys opening his practice window on Monday opens the door for Smith to play in Week 5. Schottenheimer has even said Smith has a chance to play.

"He's been great, condition looks great," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "He's one of those guys that we'll look at after this game that potentially could be ready to go for Tampa.

"I think he's probably at the head of the list, if you will, because I know he's ready to get back out there. I know he's really good at football and I know that he's wanting to play."

Dallas will put out its first injury report of the week on Monday due to the Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers occuring on Thursday, so we'll know more then.

At the very least, we suspect Smith will be limited, but if he is able to turn in a full practice, that would be a very good sign for his chances of suiting up against the Bucs.

Life without Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Bass has filled in for Smith during his absence, and while he has no doubt been a downgrade, Bass has at least been serviceable.

Through four games, Bass' 66.9 run-blocking grade ranks 22nd among qualified guards, according to Pro Football Focus, which is solid. However, he has lacked a bit in pass-blocking, with his 56.6 grade ranking 48th at the position. Bass has not given up a sack, though, and has surrendered 11 pressures, which isn't bad at all.

All that said, the Cowboys' rushing attack has struggled mightily. Javonte Williams hasn't had much room to run, as evidenced by his 3.7 yards per carry, and Dallas has only had one good game running the football, which came in Week 3.

Smith is an exceptional run blocker, with his 81.0 run-blocking grade from last season ranking fifth among guards, so he will provide a significant boost on the ground for the Cowboys.

The All-Pro guard is also a better pass-blocker than Bass, so that's another area where Dallas' offensive line will improve.

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