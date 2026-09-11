Dallas Cowboys' Immediate Plan For Malik Davis Replacement Is Clear

The Dallas Cowboys' offense was dealt a blow on Friday afternoon when backup running back Malik Davis went down with a hip injury and was carted off the field. Davis was immediately ruled out for Monday's season opener against the New York Giants.

It's devastating news for Davis, who earned the RB2 role during the preseason and proved to be a consistent rusher since re-signing with the Cowboys last season, but now he will need some time to recover.

There is no official word on the extent of Davis' injury at this time, but reports indicate it does not look good. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones confirmed that Davis "is looking at a serious" injury during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan following Friday's practice session.

"Very disappointing. Malik has done everything the right way," Jones added. "He's such a good person off the field. He works his ass off. He came from nowhere to be our No. 2 back."

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are waiting for more information on the severity of Davis' hip injury, but he is expected to miss some time. "We just don't know how long yet," Jones noted.

With Davis likely set to miss a few weeks, the Cowboys will need to figure out the new-look running back depth chart in a matter of days. Luckily, there is an immediate contingency plan in place. However, if Davis is set to miss a significant period of time, there are other options for the team to consider.

Dallas Cowboys' Immediate Malik Davis Replacement Plan

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bell out for Sunday's game, the immediate replacement will be Emari Demercado, who the Cowboys claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs following the final roster cuts after the preseason.

It turned out to be a crucial signing for the team.

Demercado came to the Cowboys with some familiarity, thanks to his time in Fort Worth while starring for TCU, and his relationship with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who was an offensive line coach while Demercado was with the Arizona Cardinals. Because of his familiarity with Adams' system, there is hope that he can step in and fill the void left by Davis' absence.

Outside of Demercado, the Cowboys have the always reliable Hunter Luepke, who has carved a bit of a "Swiss Army knife" role with the team. The team loves Luepke and even rewarded him with a two-year extension worth up to $7.5 million before the start of last season.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke celebrates a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Dallas wants further reassurance behind Javonte Williams, Demercado, and Luepke, along with some extra speed, they also have the option to call up Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad.

While the Cowboys would prefer to have Davis on the field for the season opener in East Rutherford, it's time to see if the "next man up" can fill the void, and for Demercado, it's a chance to prove to the Cowboys front office that they made the right decision on the waiver wire.

We will find out in a matter of days, when the Cowboys and Giants face off at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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