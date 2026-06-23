Dallas Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Chatter Resurfaces Following Mandatory Minicamps

When the 2026 NFL offseason kicked off, the Dallas Cowboys were linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby. However, the Cowboys' final trade offer fell short of the Raiders' asking price, and Crosby was briefly shipped to the Baltimore Ravens.

After a wild situation and an alleged failed physical, the trade was voided, and Crosby made his way back to Vegas, where he is preparing for the upcoming season.

Despite returning to the Raiders, the trade speculation has never completely gone away, and now that mandatory minicamps are in the books, those conversations have been reignited with the Cowboys once again being looped into the conversation.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently shared the "latest NFL trade block big board," which linked Crosby to the Cowboys, but the asking price is very steep.

Would Dallas Cowboys Ante Up For Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Projected Trade Price: 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick

When the Cowboys were initially in the Crosby mix, the team offered up the No. 20 overall pick, Dallas' second in the first round, and star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. As the trade talks went on, the Cowboys increased their offer to the No. 12 overall pick, a second-round pick in the 2027 draft, and Odighizuwa.

Ultimately, the Ravens' offer of two first-round picks is what the Raiders opted for, before the trade was voided, and the Cowboys traded Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-rounder.

If the team was unwilling to trade two first-rounders ahead of the 2026 draft, it seems unlikely they would do so moving forward, especially after landing Pro Bowl EDGE Rashan Gary and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence in the offseason. Dallas will also be without the luxury of two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, after giving up the better of their two 2027 first at last year's trade deadline for Quinnen Williams.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates after a sack against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Because the Cowboys are an attention driver, expect to see the team continue to be linked to any high-profile players on the market, but Crosby would turn out to be a surprise. And, as ESPN'sDan Graziano points out, it's unlikely a team would be willing to part ways with two first-round picks and reignite trade talks until Crosby can show that he is back to 100 percent.

"I wouldn't expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he's healthy," Graziano said. "And from everything I've been told, that could be in August or later."

So, let the speculation continue.

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