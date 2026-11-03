Dallas Cowboys Get Mixed Signals From Latest Josh Sweat Trade Rumor

One of the players the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline is Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Granted, there haven't been any rumors directly tying Dallas to interest in the former Pro Bowler, but multiple NFL insiders have suggested the Cowboys as a potential landing spot given their need at edge rusher.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Sweat is open to being traded out of Arizona, but the impression is that Arizona is open to keeping him.

"The belief around the NFL is that Cardinals DE Josh Sweat would be open to a trade, as he has been dating back to the offseason, and it’s up to Arizona whether it ultimately decides to deal him," Schultz wrote.

"Multiple teams would have interest in Sweat, but the asking price is believed to be high. Arizona has given the impression they’re fine keeping him," Schultz added.

Talk about mixed signals there. It's all well and good that Sweat is open to a trade, but it doesn't appear he's demanding one, and Arizona has to actually want to trade him for Dallas to have an opportunity to land him.

As if all that wasn't enough, a high asking price will make it less likely Sweat gets moved and the Cowboys aren't in a position to overpay given their lack of draft capital.

Trading Sweat makes sense for Arizona

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes all the sense in the world for the Cardinals to move the former Super Bowl champion.

You wouldn't have known it from watching the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to Arizona, but the Cardinals are in the very early stages of rebuilding and it doesn't make much sense to hold on to Sweat, who will turn 30 next year.

The Cardinals would be better served unloading him now and picking up more draft capital to accelerate their rebuild.

Given his history of production that includes two double-digit sack seasons, with the last one coming in 2025, we suspect Arizona could fetch a third-round pick for Sweat.

Cowboys' edge rusher problem

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite heavy investments into the edge rusher position, with the Cowboys trading for Rashan Gary, signing Von Miller and drafting Malachi Lawrence, those three players have combined for just three sacks this season.

Cowboys edge rushers have 6.5 sacks combined, with Donovan Ezeiruaku (2.5) and James Houston (one) accouting for the other three. Safe to say, that is not what the Cowboys expected to get from their investments.

Sweat, who notched his third sack of the season against Dallas in Week 8, could theoretically provide a boost, but we're not sure he can make enough of a dent to fix the sunken ship that is the Cowboys' defense.

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