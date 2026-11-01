Cowboys-Cardinals Trade Buzz for Josh Sweat Ramping Up During Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy when it comes to making trades over the last two years. Some deals have bigger than others, but Dallas has made it clear that improving the roster via trade is never off the table.

That's already proved to be the case this season, as the Cowboys made a blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He's already looked like one of the best players on a poor Dallas defense and could be earning himself a new contract in the process.

It's hard to imagine that the Cowboys will make a trade of that magnitude again this season, but one potential name to watch will be in the building at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon when Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals.

Josh Sweat Still on Cowboys' Trade Radar

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys remain a "team to watch" in a potential trade for Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat, per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat, 29, has been a name connected to Dallas over the past few weeks, and it appears that interest remains notable as the midway point of the 2026 season arrives.

"There is interest in Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat, per sources. A team to watch with Sweat is the Cowboys, who will get an up close look at him today, when Dallas hosts Arizona," Schefter wrote on X.

The Cowboys have tons of familiarity with Sweat dating back to his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl. Sweat has played against Dallas 13 times in his career and has a 7-6 record in those games. If he plays a notable role in improving that personal record to 8-6 on Sunday in his 14th career meeting with the Cowboys, perhaps that will be all Dallas needs to swing a trade.

Josh Sweat Could Help Address One of Cowboys' Biggest Weaknesses

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have had multiple shortcomings on defense this season but sack production has arguably been the most notable.

Dallas is tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the fourth-fewest sacks (10) in the NFL this season, a concerning number considering that the Cowboys haven't even had their bye week yet.

Sweat has 57 career sacks. He has two so far this season but had 12 sacks just last year with Arizona. The recent production is there.

The same can't be said for Von Miller, who has just four total tackles this season after signing with Dallas during training camp. It's clear the Cowboys need a veteran that will produce instead of simply being another body on defense.

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