Cowboys' Most Crucial OTA Position Battle Will Set Tone For Christian Parker Defense

The Dallas Cowboys finally kick off voluntary OTAs on Monday, June 1, as we turn the page to another month. It will be our first look at some of the veterans getting to work as the team aims to prepare for a bounce-back season.

Of course, with the way the team approached the offseason, all eyes will be on the defense and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas added several new faces to the defense as part of the team's rebuild, which means there will be a handful of positional battles that begin at OTAs that fans will need to keep their eyes on.

While linebacker is a major weakness and a position that is begging for a player to step up and the secondary is Parker's bread and butter, it's the pass rush that will be the team's most important positional battle and set the tone for the defense.

All Eyes On EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a sack against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the Cowboys' pass rush took a major step back in 2025 after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 campaign, but the team put a lot of energy into restocking the position.

Dallas has rising star Donovan Ezeiruaku and re-signed Sam Williams, but they also traded for Rashan Gary at the start of the new league year and selected UCF star Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 draft.

That sets up an exciting battle that Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has dubbed the team's most important positional battle of OTAs.

"The new additions will compete with returning players like Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, and Sam Williams for roles at the forefront of the rotation. While none of them are likely to replace Parsons on a one-for-one basis, a successful competition should yield a productive pass rush," Knox wrote. "Dallas recorded just 34 sacks as a team in 2025 while ranking dead-last in points allowed."

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Parker has a history of developing star defensive backs, but without a competent pass rush, none of the players will be able to reach their full potential.

Hopefully, one of the players in the mix for a starting role will be able to take the next step in their career and emerge as a breakout star for the Cowboys in 2026.

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