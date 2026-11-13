Dallas Cowboys' Most Disappointing Players at Halfway Point of 2026 Season

The Dallas Cowboys' season has been one big disappointment after the team entered the campaign with plenty of hype.

That hype stemmed from the fact that the Cowboys had totally overhauled their defense, which was expected to be much better than Dallas league-worst unit from last season.

And, together with what was expected to be an elite offense, the belief was that the Cowboys would finally get back to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

Instead, the defense hasn't been any better than it was in 2025, and the offense has left a lot to be desired, also.

Along the way, four Cowboys players in particular have been the biggest disappointments on the team.

Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Cowboys signed Miller before the season started, they were expecting to get a boost to the pass-rush and a self-described Hall of Fame teammate.

Through nine games, the Cowboys have only gotten one of those things, and it isn't a boost to the pass-rush.

Miller's impact in the pass rush has been almost nil. He has just one sack and 11 pressures, the latter of which ranks 84th at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

That is a far cry from the nine sacks and 36 pressures Miller had in 2025.

Rashan Gary

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We had our reservations about Gary the moment the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for him during the offseason. After all, Gary didn't post a single sack from Week 9 on in 2025.

In 2026, Gary extended that streak for three more weeks until he finally picked up his first sack of the season, and then went four more games without one before notching his second.

Gary, who was expected to anchor the pass-rush, does have 32 pressures, which is tied for the 11th-most at his position, but the Cowboys need him to finish more and he simply hasn't been able to do that.

Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) catches a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson, who is now injured and expected to miss multiple weeks, has been a ghost on offense for the Cowboys.

Over nine games, the veteran tight end has just 19 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Granted, he does have a lot of competition for targets, but that was also the case last season before he finished with the second-most yards of his career.

At this rate, Ferguson might be lucky to finish with over 200 yards through the air after posting 600 in 2025.

But it isn't just about production with Ferguson, who has been woeful as a blocker and has two drops, and his Week 3 fumble against the Baltimore Ravens proved to be a crucial turnover.

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was supposed to be the year Overshown cemented himself as the top-notch linebacker many thought he could be after his impressive 13-game sophomore season that was followed by a major injury, the second of his young career.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys and Overshown, he has not done that and is instead feeding into the injury-prone label he has been given over two-plus seasons.

Overshown has now missed six of the Cowboys' nine games with a hamstring issue he suffered in Week 1 that reared its ugly head again in Week 9.

As if his lack of availability wasn't bad enough, Overshown was responsible for one of the dumbest penalties you will ever see despite being inactive against the Indianapolis Colts.

As he prepares to hit free agency in 2027, it's looking like his days with the Cowboys are numbered. It's also looking like Overshown is in line to get a prove-it deal rather than the long-term contract he's undoubtedly seeking.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —