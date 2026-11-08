Jake Ferguson Injury Update: Latest News on Cowboys TE's Status in Week 9 Game

The Dallas Cowboys have an injury concern with tight end Jake Ferguson in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ferguson came down with a leg injury in the third quarter after he was sandwiched while taking a hit after a catch. He immediately clutched his leg after the play and was in clear pain.

"Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is down and holding his leg. He was questionable this week with an ankle injury," Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News wrote.

Prior to his exit from the game, Ferguson reeled in two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Ferguson's status for the rest of the game against the Colts.

Jake Ferguson injury updates

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) catches a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: The Cowboys announced that Ferguson is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Jake Ferguson (knee) is questionable to return for the #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026

END OF UPDATE

Ferguson was able to walk off under his own power after staying down on the field after the play. He was grabbing at his leg but we can't say for sure where his injury is exactly.

"Jake Ferguson walks off the field on his own power and heads to the blue tent. He didn't have his helmet with him," Hoyt wrote.

Based on the fact that he was able to walk off under his own power suggests Ferguson has avoided anything serious.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of Jake Ferguson's injury

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) goes up in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) to make a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Ferguson is in the midst of a down season, the Cowboys can ill-afford to lose him given the fact that they are already short-handed at the position.

That's because backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker has missed two games in a row due to a groin injury, which has forced the Cowboys to rely on practice squad tight end James Mitchell.

Ferguson was banged-up himself going into this game after he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler later reported that Ferguson was dealing with a low-ankle sprain.

"Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday in Arizona, per source," Fowler reported.

Despite the fact he only practiced on a limited basis once in the week leading up to the Colts game, Ferguson was able to go on Sunday.

Ferguson entered Week 9 with just 17 catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns. His struggles have opened the door for more work for Brevyn Spann-Ford.

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