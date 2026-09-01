Cowboys Named Potential Suitor For Bargain Free Agent LBs Post Roster Cuts

Entering training camp, inside linebacker was one of the more pressing concerns for the Dallas Cowboys. That led to plenty of speculation that they could add more outside help, after already trading for Dee Winters, but the front office decided to allow their current players to prove themselves.

They liked what they saw out of projected starters, Winters and DeMarvion Overshown, but also saw rookie Jaishawn Barham thrive during the preseason. Barham was playing so well that there has been hype for him to take over as a starter.

Their unit is rounded out by Shemar James, who flashed potential as a rookie. Still, that's just four players at a position where injuries have been a concern. That's why it's unsurprising to see Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox name the Cowboys as a potential suitor for the best bargain free agent linebackers ahead of Week 1.

Which bargain free agents were listed?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knox identifies five possible free agents, including Tyrel Dodson who recently signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. Dodson, who we have written about as a fit in Dallas, can still be added to an active roster, but that could already be the plan for him with the Panthers. That said, here's a look at the top five from Knox:

Bobby Wagner Tyrel Dodson (Signed to Carolina's practice squad, per ESPN's Mike Kaye) Elandon Roberts K.J. Britt Mohamoud Diabate

The biggest name on this list is Bobby Wagner, who we have also named as a fit with the Cowboys. Wagner is 36 years old, meaning he's nearing the end of his career but was still a tackling machine in 2025 for the Washington Commanders. Wagner racked up 162 tackles and 4.5 sacks for Washington. While he can still play at an elite level, Knox says that Wagner will likely hold out for a true contender.

"Linebacker Bobby Wagner is probably only interested in playing for a contender at this point in his career. However, the future Hall of Famer should be willing to join a playoff hopeful on a relatively budget-friendly deal," Knox wrote.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another intriguing name is Elandon Roberts, who had 90 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. He won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots early in his career and could still be a decent depth piece, even though he was unable to make the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster.

Mohamoud Diabate could be another to keep an eye on. The 2023 undrafted free agent out of Utah has 18 career starts in 46 games with the Cleveland Browns. Diabate has 127 tackles and eight tackles for loss and had a 68.0 run defense grade last season, according to PFF.

In the end, the Cowboys might be satisfied with their depth, but these are a few names to keep an eye on, especially if any of their current four inside linebackers suffers an injury.

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