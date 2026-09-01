Updated Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Following 53-Man Roster, Waiver Wire Claims

With the NFL preseason wrapped up, teams got to work this weekend trimming their rosters to 53 players. The Dallas Cowboys made some interesting cuts, including moving on from Jaydon Blue, and were then added a new RB3 via waivers.

Dallas put in a claim for Emari Demercado, who previously worked with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams with the Arizona Cardinals. He's not the only new face added since the preseason concluded as the Cowboys also traded for former first-round pick Broderick Jones, who head coach Brian Schottenheimer says will challenge Terence Steele for the right tackle job.

With those moves made, let's dive into the current depth chart for the Cowboys as they prepare to face the New York Giants in Week 1 of the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Depth Chart

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado runs with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Sam Howell

Running Back: Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Emari Demercado

Fullback: Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Camden Brown

Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo

Wide Receiver: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Luke Schoonmaker

Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Drew Shelton

Left Guard: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass

Center: Cooper Beebe, T.J. Bass

Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Ajani Cornelius

Right Tackle: Nate Thomas, Broderick Jones

Dallas has the same 11 starters from a year ago, but they added some much-needed depth at their two areas of concern. The Cowboys were thin at running back behind Javonte Williams, and Demercado appears to be an upgrade over Blue. At tackle, Jones isn't the player Pittsburgh hoped he would be, but if he can push Steele to play with more consistency, that would be a win.

The strength of this offense remains at wide receiver where CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy make up one of the league's best trios. Lamb will likely play in the slot more than any of them since he's the most versatile, but all three can break a game open at any time.

A late surprise took place when the Cowboys released Joe Milton, who was fighting with Sam Howell for the QB2 spot behind Dak Prescott. In the end, Dallas decided to go with two quarterbacks, moving on from the strong-armed Milton.

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle: Otito Ogbonnia, LT Overton

Nose Tackle: Kenny Clark

Defensive Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard

OLB: Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, James Houston

ILB: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James

ILB: Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham

OLB: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Von Miller, Tyrus Wheat

Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Ameer Speed

Nickel: Caleb Downs

Strong Safety: Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell

Free Safety: Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark

Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker has a lot of new faces to work with. As of now, it appears as though seven of the starters are new to the team. It may take some time for them to gel, but the talent is there.

Dallas will lean heavily on Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark up front, but we can't overlook Otito Ogbonnia. This defensive front is massive and should free things up for their pass-rushers, which includes former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

In the secondary, Cobie Durant starts ahead of Shavon Revel, although Revel looks vastly improved in year two. Caleb Downs will handle the nickel role, and is a chess piece who can develop into the face of the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys Special Teams Depth Chart

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Punter: Bryan Anger

Long Snapper: Trent Sieg

Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Malik Davis

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo

Brandon Aubrey and Bryan Anger are among the best at their positions while Trent Sieg just quietly goes about his job without making any mistakes. KaVontae Turpin is again the primary returner, but the Cowboys would like to see him play with more efficiency in 2026.

Practice squad player to watch

Kansas City Chiefs Wanya Morris during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams can call up two practice squad players every week and the Cowboys have some interesting depth pieces they can use this way. One of the more intriguing is Wanya Morris, who was waived by the Atlanta Falcons.

Morris appeared in 43 games over the past three seasons with 16 starts for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was clear during the preseason that the Cowboys' depth at tackle was a major concern. Morris could wind up being activated on game days, especially since Drew Shelton didn't appear ready for a major role as a rookie.

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