Dallas Cowboys Week 5 Rooting Guide For Frustrated Fan Base

The NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint. Dallas Cowboys fans know that as well as anyone as they spent much of the 2025 campaign running calculus to see if their team had a chance at making the playoffs.

This season could be the same as they recently fell to 2-3 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's no shortage of reasons to be discouraged following the loss, but the Cowboys have plenty of time to turn things around.

Of course, they're going to need some help along the way, and with their week done, here's a look at which games Cowboys Nation should tune into and who they should be rooting for.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller in action. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first game on Sunday will be the one Dallas fans need to pay the most attention to. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For as much as the Cowboys have struggled, they could enter Week 6 tied with the Eagles at 2-3 if the Jaguars (3-1) secure a victory.

The Eagles haven't been overly impressive this season and they recently lost two offensive linemen. Lane Johnson decided to retire and Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly enough, the New York Giants enter this game as the leaders of the NFC East with a record of 3-1. They're winning even without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, which is a reminder of what good coaching can do for a franchise.

Now, John Harbaugh's unit will prepare to take on Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. There's reason for optimism for Washington since Jayden Daniels will return after suffering a dislocated elbow in their Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Daniels could give his offense a spark, and if they're able to win, it would keep the NFC East title within reach for Dallas.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might not seem like an NFC North showdown should matter to the Cowboys, but this one does. As part of the Micah Parsons trade, Dallas has Green Bay's first pick in 2027. As part of their trade for Quinnen Williams, they owe the better of the two picks they now own to the New York Jets.

If Dallas continues to lose, their draft pick could become a premium selection. The only way that doesn't sting too much is if the Packers have a solid pick as well, which happens if they keep losing.

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