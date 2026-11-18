Dallas Cowboys' Path to NFC East Title is Much Simpler Than It Looks
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The Dallas Cowboys have had a 2026 season to forget.
There's been massive questions surrounding the ability of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who have failed to meet the expectations that come with having one of the more talented rosters in the NFL. The Cowboys are 4-6 headed into Week 11's home matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
But despite all of that, Dallas still has a realistic shot at winning the NFC East, hosting a playoff game and giving itself a chance at making a run in the postseason.
ESPN FPI Projects Playoff Path for 8-9 Cowboys
ESPN's Football Power Index predicts that Dallas could have an ugly yet simple path to winning the NFC East and simultaneously hosting a playoff game.
Here is what the Cowboys' path to the playoffs could look if they finish 8-9 this season:
Week 11 - vs. Tennessee Titans: WIN
Week 12 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles: WIN
Week 13 - at Seattle Seahawks: LOSS
Week 14 - BYE WEEK
Week 15 - at Los Angeles Rams: LOSS
Week 16 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: LOSS
Week 17 - vs. New York Giants: WIN
Week 18 - at Washington Commanders: WIN
We're not asking for much here. Losing three games in a row with a bye week squeezed in between isn't exactly "getting hot at the right time."
Dallas could go 0-3 during its tough stretch against Seattle, L.A Rams and Jacksonville -- which would put the team's record at 6-9 after Week 16 -- and still be in position to host a playoff game.
Staring at a 6-9 record headed into a Week 17 matchup with the Giants is dangerous territory to be in. The Cowboys would obviously be in must-win mode against a team they have already lost to this season.
Nothing is Guaranteed With This Team
While wins over Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Tennessee -- all of which have a combined record of 11-23-2 headed into Week 11 -- appear more than doable on paper, we've seen that the Cowboys can lose any game to any opponent.
This year's team could truly lose the rest of its games and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise. That's how poor they have been at times.
When it comes to overall talent, the Cowboys have the edge over all four of these teams, but that was also the case against the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two poor NFC squads that Dallas has lost to.
Mixing an awful defense with an inconsistent offense leads to a wide range of results, as Dallas has shown.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7