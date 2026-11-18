The Dallas Cowboys have had a 2026 season to forget.

There's been massive questions surrounding the ability of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who have failed to meet the expectations that come with having one of the more talented rosters in the NFL. The Cowboys are 4-6 headed into Week 11's home matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

But despite all of that, Dallas still has a realistic shot at winning the NFC East, hosting a playoff game and giving itself a chance at making a run in the postseason.

ESPN FPI Projects Playoff Path for 8-9 Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Football Power Index predicts that Dallas could have an ugly yet simple path to winning the NFC East and simultaneously hosting a playoff game.

Here is what the Cowboys' path to the playoffs could look if they finish 8-9 this season:

Week 11 - vs. Tennessee Titans: WIN



Week 12 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles: WIN



Week 13 - at Seattle Seahawks: LOSS



Week 14 - BYE WEEK



Week 15 - at Los Angeles Rams: LOSS



Week 16 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: LOSS



Week 17 - vs. New York Giants: WIN



Week 18 - at Washington Commanders: WIN

We're not asking for much here. Losing three games in a row with a bye week squeezed in between isn't exactly "getting hot at the right time."

Dallas could go 0-3 during its tough stretch against Seattle, L.A Rams and Jacksonville -- which would put the team's record at 6-9 after Week 16 -- and still be in position to host a playoff game.

Staring at a 6-9 record headed into a Week 17 matchup with the Giants is dangerous territory to be in. The Cowboys would obviously be in must-win mode against a team they have already lost to this season.

Nothing is Guaranteed With This Team

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While wins over Washington, New York, Philadelphia and Tennessee -- all of which have a combined record of 11-23-2 headed into Week 11 -- appear more than doable on paper, we've seen that the Cowboys can lose any game to any opponent.

This year's team could truly lose the rest of its games and it wouldn't come as much of a surprise. That's how poor they have been at times.

When it comes to overall talent, the Cowboys have the edge over all four of these teams, but that was also the case against the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, two poor NFC squads that Dallas has lost to.

Mixing an awful defense with an inconsistent offense leads to a wide range of results, as Dallas has shown.

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