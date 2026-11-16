It seems like everyone has run out of patience when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' defense, because there has been zero improvement despite making an effort to invest in the unit during the offseason.

From hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator to trading for players like Joey Porter Jr. and Dee Winters, along with Quinnen Williams last year, there is just something missing: competent coaching and overall talent. Williams and Porter have done a great job, but the rest of the unit has been miserable throughout the year.

After Sunday evening's collapse against the San Francisco 49ers, chatter about the future of Parker in Dallas was reignited, with many talking heads calling for his job. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer also ripped the team's defensive performance after the game, while star quarterback Dak Prescott called for changes.

On Monday, with a day to digest the loss, Schottenheimer was asked about the defensive performance, and "refused to give Christian Parker a vote of confidence nor guarantee he would remain as DC," according to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill.

Schotty was asked today about his confidence in Christian Parker remaining as DC after the Cowboys defense allowed a franchise record 584 total yards at home.



His answer: #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/Wp4xbMnOZ9 — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) November 16, 2026

"At the end of the day, the tackling and some of the covered stuff really led to the [explosive plays]," Schottenheimer said. "I'm taking a deep dive and looking at everything. "

Dallas' defense allowed the most yards in a single game at home in franchise history, while giving up a 70+ yard passing touchdown and a 70+ yard rushing touchdown for the first time. It was a brutal performance all around.

It's clear that something needs to chang in Dallas, so we'll have to see whether the team gives Parker an opportunity to change that or whether he will have to fall on the sword.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Defensive Ranks After Week 10

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker during a joint practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys are officially the worst defense in the league, ranking No. 32 overall. The team allows 393.8 yards per game and has given up 33 total touchdowns, behind only the Las Vegas Raiders (36) and Arizona Cardinals (35).

Pass Defense: The Cowboys surprisingly don't have the worst pass defense in the league, ranking No. 26 after allowing 239.7 yards per game and 19 touchdowns.

Run Defense: Dallas is back at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the team's ability to stop the run, allowing 154.1 yards per game and a league-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

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