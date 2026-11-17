Sunday was yet another disastrous performance for the Dallas Cowboys defense as they surrendered nearly 600 yards at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The yardage total itself was awful, but even worse was the fact that the Cowboys gave up three touchdown plays that went for 66 yards or more.

Poor communication and abysmal tackling were to blame for those big plays, and that's been a theme all season under defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The front office has already tried to help the first-year defensive coordinator, bringing in Mike Pettine as a senior assistant following a Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After watching Parker get completely outcoached by Kyle Shanahan on Sunday, it's fair to ask if Pettine needs to take more control of the defense. Or maybe even assume the role of defensive coordinator in place of Parker.

Should Mike Pettine take over for Christian Parker?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker is a first-year defensive coordinator, so growing pains were to be expected. The problem is that 10 weeks into the season, Parker has shown no sign of improving. Stephen Jones said as much on Monday, saying that the defense seems to take one step forward followed by three steps back.

"At the end of the day we’re not doing what it takes to win these football games. At times you feel like things are going in a good direction and then you have a second half, especially on the defensive side of the ball where you feel like you take one step forward, three steps back," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. This is obviously very frustrating. As this season goes, we’re making things very difficult on us to stay in the hunt.”

For that reason, the Cowboys need to truly consider making a move. Pettine would offer a far more experienced defensive coordinator, having held the title at three different stops. Pettine has a total of eight years experience as a coordinator, and was excellent from 2009-2012 with the New York Jets.

Pettine's defenses ranked first in passing yardage and defensive passer rating across his four seasons, helping the Jets reach the AFC Championship Game twice during that span.

Making an in-season move is always difficult, but Dallas must consider this one. Pettine is the superior coach and the NFC East is too wide open to let Parker's continued struggles hold them back.

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