After a 4-6 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys' best path to the playoffs is through the division.

The Cowboys are currently seated in the No. 10 spot in the NFC playoff picture and are a full two games behind the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, the three teams immediately ahead of them.

Meanwhile, in the NFC East, the Cowboys are three games back of the New York Giants for first place when you include the head-to-head tie-breaker that hasn't been decided yet but belong to the Giants for now thanks to their Week 1 win over Dallas.

Despite that deficit, the Cowboys actually have a clear advantage over the Giants the rest of the season that gives them a pretty good chance to win the division crown.

Cowboys' SOS advantage over Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' advantage comes with their strength of schedule.

According to Tankathon, the Giants have the fourth-most difficult strength of schedule for their remaining games in the league.

As for the Cowboys, they have the eighth-least difficult slate for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

New York has five games against teams with winning records, with that list including the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Seahawks and Cleveland Browns. Of those five squads, four are in a playoff spot entering Week 11.

The Cowboys face four teams above .500, with the Jaguars, Giants, Rams and Seahawks rounding out that list. Only Jacksonville and New York are in a playoff spot.

Both teams will also square off against the Eagles, and Dallas also has the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, and the Giants have the Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts as their two other games.

A common bond

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither team has notched an impressive win this season.

The Giants' victories have come against the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, all of whom have a losing record. New York tied the Commanders, who are below .500, also.

There's nothing impressive about the Cowboys' wins, either, with Dallas beating the likes of the Commanders, Texans, Eagles and Colts.

The Cowboys have also lost to a few teams they definitely should not have, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who didn't have Baker Mayfield, and Cardinals.

So, while the Cowboys have an easier schedule than the Giants, there really is no such thing as an easy game for Dallas, but in reality, the same can be said for New York.

The next time the Giants and Cowboys meet, it will be in Dallas in Week 17. If the Giants have as much trouble with their remaining schedule as we think they will, that game could very well decide who wins the division.

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