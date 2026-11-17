Another week, another miserable defensive outing for the Dallas Cowboys. This time, however, things feel a little bit different. Instead of brushing off the defensive issues, the team is considering some actual change.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer ripped the poor defensive effort against the 49ers in Week 10, before owner and general manager Jerry Jones made some interesting comments on Tuesday morning. Jones revealed that the team is discussing potential changes to the defensive staff.

When you take a close look at Jones' comments, it seems like there's a real chance the team could strip defensive coordinator Christian Parker of play-calling duties.

We'll have to see how that all plays out throughout the week, but the defensive failures were a major talking point for the NFL experts and media members when it came to the latest batch of NFL power rankings.

Let's take a look at what the experts from around the league are saying as we wait to see if the Cowboys can get back in the win column against the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 11.

SI.com

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 26

Last Week: 27

"Brian Schottenheimer wouldn’t commit to the status quo at defensive coordinator and, while I feel like it’s a pile-on festival with Christian Parker at this point, I’m not sure that he can last much longer without a major riot on behalf of the fan base at this point." - Connor Orr

Dallas lands the lowest on Connor Orr's SI Power Rankings, and while it seems a little harsh to say they are one of the seven worst teams in the league while they still have a chance to win the division, the point on Christian Parker is right on point.

Dallas is considering stripping play-calling duties from the first-time defensive coordinator, and if he's not calling the defensive plays, what's the point of having him on the sidelines or on the staff at all?

ESPN.com

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 20

Last Week: 20

"Considering the porous nature of the Cowboys' defense, it's difficult to say a player on that unit deserves this honor, but that's how well Williams has played. He leads the team with six sacks, the most for a Dallas defensive tackle in a season since 2017, and is second in QB pressures. Williams leads the NFL with 15 tackles for loss and is tied for fifth with three forced fumbles. He is doing everything he can to raise the level of play on defense. He just needs more help." - Todd Archer (Full ESPN NFL Power Rankings)

Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter have been the only bright spots on the Cowboys' defense, so when it comes to rebuilding the roster in the offseason, let's hope the team gives serious thought to blowing up the operation and rebuilding around those two stars and some of the promising young talent.

Anyone who has been a part of the brutal defense for three or more years should be firmly on the roster bubble, because nothing has been working.

The Athletic

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy reacts after a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 19

Last Week: 17

While everyone is focusing on the Cowboys' inability to stop anyone on defense, The Athletic focused on a positive note by pointing out the continued emergence of WR3 Ryan Flournoy.

"The third-year wide receiver, a sixth-round pick in 2024, has found a role even with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens getting most of the targets," the article points out. "Flournoy had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown Sunday and is on the doorstep of a career year with seven games left. He has 38 receptions for 466 yards this season."

Bleacher Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Week: 19

Last Week: 20

"Once again, the Cowboys rank last in total defense. As The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia noted, the unit is also dead last in EPA per drive for the second straight season. Sadly, the Dallas offense is fun to watch but continues to be wasted because the Cowboys somehow can't find a way to even slow an opponent."

As Bleacher Report points out, it's getting exhausting repeating the same old story about the Dallas defense. Unfortunately, until a change is made, that's how things are going to be. Luckily, Jerry Jones finally seems open to at least making a change with play-calling duties, so we'll have to see if that makes a difference.

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