Dallas Cowboys Played Joe Milton Waiver Game Perfectly

It was rather surprising to see the Dallas Cowboys release Joe Milton just one day after initially keeping him on their 53-man roster.

Dallas claimed running back Emari Demercado, who replaces Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, and waived Milton to make room. Reports suggested they considered making a trade, but nothing ever materialized. There was speculation that there simply wasn't enough in Milton despite his popularity among Cowboys fans.

That was confirmed when Milton went unclaimed on waivers. That meant he was free to sign with any team and Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer said they were interested in bringing him back via the practice squad. On Wednesday, that's what happened as NFL insider Jordan Schultz said Milton had plenty of interest as a practice squad player, but in the end, he decided to stay in Dallas.

Sources: The #Cowboys are signing QB Joe Milton to their PS.



The talented 26-year-old drew interest from most NFL teams but wanted to stay in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/iQRZcbY7wy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 2, 2026

Milton, who was added in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2025, was the QB2 behind Dak Prescott last year. He appeared in four games and was 15-of-24 passing for 183 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He had issues with consistency and accuracy, especially struggling to throw with any touch, which resulted in plenty of dropped passes during his first preseason with the team.

This year, Milton seemed to have made major strides. He had a few overthrows, but looked far more polished and comfortable in the pocket. That wasn't enough to beat out Sam Howell, who enters the year as Prescott's primary backup.

The Cowboys knew exactly what they were doing with Joe Milton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III scrambles in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The day after releasing Milton, Schottenheimer said they believed the best way to build a strong roster was by carrying just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

This led to plenty of criticism, with analysts wondering why the Cowboys moved on from the player who seemed to have more talent in favor of the "safer" Howell. In the end, the Dallas front office got the last laugh. Not only did no one claim Milton, even on the free agency market, his best option remained sticking with the Cowboys as a member of their practice squad.

That means he will be their third option at quarterback and will be able to continue to develop under the same coaching staff he worked with last year. That's honestly best for all parties involved and proves the Cowboys played the waiver game perfectly.

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