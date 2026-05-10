For the Dallas Cowboys to make the playoffs in 2026, the team is going to need its defense to improve greatly after it was the biggest cause of their missing the postseason in 2025.

For that to happen, the Cowboys need contributions from some of their 2026 NFL Draft picks, but they will also need some returning players to step up.

Thankfully for Dallas, we expect two of those defenders to answer the bell and break out in 2026. Our list of breakout candidates also includes a player on the offensive side of the ball who is primed to have another career year this coming season.

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With all the attention on first-round pick Malachi Lawrence, it's easy to forget about Ezeiruaku, who is entering his second campaign and figures to start opposite Rashan Gary.

Ezeiruaku showed plenty of promise over 17 games last season. He notched two sacks and 36 pressures in total, with the latter stat ranking 53rd among edge rushers in the entire NFL.

With the talent he has, and with Gary now across from him to take some pressure off, Ezeiruaku has a real chance to eat in 2026.

CB Shavon Revel

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The early returns on Revel were not good. In 2025, he surrendered a completion rate of 73.7% and a passer rating of 126.1 in seven games.

But context is needed here. Revel was in his first year back from a torn ACL and may not have been himself, which is common for players coming back from such an injury. It also didn't help that Revel did not have a normal offseason and missed the first 10 games as he worked his way back.

As a result, Revel could look very different as a starter on the outside in 2026, and after what we saw of him in his rookie campaign, the bar is low for a breakout showing.

WR Ryan Flournoy

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I guess you can make the argument that Flournoy had a breakout year in 2025. After all, he posted a career-best 475 receiving yards.

However, we're anticipating even more from Flournoy in 2026. He's projected to be the undisputed No. 3 receiver in Dallas' offense and should see very little attention with opposing defenses focused on stopping George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

We don't expect Pickens to have the yardage output he had in 2025, and Jalen Tolbert's 203 yards are no longer on the roster. Look for Flournoy to scoop up some of that production for another career year in his third season.