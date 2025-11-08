Cowboys rookie quietly leads all first-year players in key defensive stat
In the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were shocked to have the chance to select Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
The ACC sack-leader from 2024 was expected to go in the back end of the first round, but Dallas was fortunate enough to land him at No. 44 overall. The original plan was for Ezeiruaku to work alongside Micah Parsons, but once Parsons was traded, the rookie was forced into a more prominent role.
Through nine weeks, he's proved himself a capable contributor at the NFL level. Ezeiruaku has 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. While impressive, those numbers don't tell the whole story.
At the midway point of the season, Ryan Smith of PFF named Ezeiruaku the best rookie pass rusher, saying his grade edges out Abdul Carter.
"New York Giants edge defender Abdul Carter was the clear top passing-rushing rookie over the first part of the season, but Ezeiruaku has taken off in the past few weeks and has climbed to the top with a 75.7 PFF pass-rush grade of 75.7 through Week 9 — just narrowly ahead of Carter’s 75.6 mark."
Carter has also been a force, but his numbers aren't as impressive as Ezeiruaku's. The Penn State product has 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a half-sack through nine games. He's still showing signs of being a star once he gets more experience, but considering he was the No. 3 overall pick, the Cowboys have to be thrilled to have Ezeiruaku in the same conversation as Carter.
Donovan Ezeiruaku is in line for a huge second half
Ezeiruaku has flashed all season, but he's recorded his two sacks over the past three weeks. He's quickly becoming a more trusted member of the defense and had his first start in Week 9.
Throw in newly added Quinnen Williams, who will command double-teams, and the rookie could be in line for a huge breakout in the second half of the season.
