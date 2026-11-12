Dallas Cowboys' Post Trade Deadline NFL Mock Draft Lands Massive DT To Reset Line

The 2027 NFL trade deadline is in the books, and Jerry Jones did not make any moves to immediately improve the roster for the regular season. That means the team will have to play out the remainder of the year before looking to add talent next offseason through free agency or the NFL Draft.

With the trade deadline in the books, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report shared his latest 2027 NFL mock draft to show how this week's moves could impact the draft next spring. For Dallas, the rebuilding on defense continues with Oregon Ducks defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington.

Sobleski also considered Texas safety Jelani McDonald and Alabama edge Yhonzae Pierre.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Disappointment has been the theme of Oregon's 2026 season, and Washington played his part. He still hasn't shown significant improvement as a pass-rusher or been nearly as impactful against the run as last season," he writes. "However, the 6'3", 325-pound defensive tackle still presents the natural traits and versatility to play from multiple alignments, thus keeping him in the first-round discussion."

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

A closer look at what Washington could bring to the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 21 (via Packers): A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava attempts a pass against Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Dallas Cowboys have made so many moves to improve their defense and the group simply hasn't responded. Dallas is still counted among the NFL's worst units," Sobleski writes.

"The Cowboys have been particularly bad at the point of attack. Aside from Quinnen Williams, the defensive interior could use a reset. Oregon's A'Mauri Washington brings an impressive athletic profile and the size/strength combination to serve as an ideal complement alongside Williams."

Picking up Washington would allow the team to cut ties with Kenny Clark and pair another dynamic option next to Quinnen Williams. This season, Washington has recorded 24 total tackles, six passes defensed, and 0.5 tackles for a loss. While there has been a drop-off in production, Washington has still proven he is worth a first-round pick.

Cowboys fans will have an opportunity to see Washington in action this weekend against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium.

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